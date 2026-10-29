Madhya Pradesh Focuses On Timely Care For High Risk Pregnancies And Maternal Health

Madhya Pradesh has identified nearly two lakh high-risk pregnancies among 6.2 lakh pregnant women registered on a health monitoring portal, but only around 30 per cent of these women are being admitted to healthcare institutions sufficiently ahead of time.

The issue came up during a review meeting of National Health Mission programmes chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who directed officials to ensure timely identification, follow-up and treatment of high-risk pregnancies.

A statement from the government said around 6.2 lakh pregnant women had been registered on the Anmol portal, with nearly two lakh identified as having high-risk pregnancies. Their follow-up is also monitored through the Suman Integrated Command Centre, which shares information with ASHA workers and district officials.

During the meeting, Shukla, who is also the health minister, directed officials to ensure timely registration of pregnant women and completion of scheduled antenatal check-ups. He also stressed screening under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan and called for greater awareness about regular medical examinations and institutional deliveries.

The minister said the responsibilities of officials and field health workers should be clearly defined and the implementation of maternal and child health programmes regularly monitored.

According to Sample Registration System data for 2022-24, Madhya Pradesh recorded a maternal mortality ratio of 135 deaths per one lakh live births. The state reported 90.6 per cent first-trimester registration of pregnant women and 93.4 per cent institutional deliveries up to September in the current financial year. The state has 35 obstetric intensive care units, 109 first referral units and 229 birth waiting homes to provide care to pregnant women.

Shukla also directed officials to improve access to specialist consultations in rural and remote areas through e-Sanjeevani, the telemedicine service. He called for addressing gaps in service availability, ensuring necessary equipment and regularly reviewing the use of the facility.

Between April and September 2026, e-Sanjeevani facilitated 59,914 general teleconsultations and 10,890 specialist consultations in the state.

The Deputy CM also called for strengthening treatment facilities for newborns and critically ill children and improving programmes to address malnutrition, anaemia, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Madhya Pradesh has 62 Special Newborn Care Units, 200 Newborn Stabilisation Units, 24 Mother Newborn Care Units, 68 Paediatric Intensive Care Units and 318 Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres, officials said.

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