Longing For Thicker And More Voluminous Hair? Nutritionist Shares Natural Remedies For Healthy Hair

Looking for ways to boost the growth of glossy, thick and long hair? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal believes natural remedies may offer effective support. According to her, age-old Ayurvedic practices and simple homemade recipes have often delivered promising results.

Highlighting the same in an Instagram video, she asks, “Are you constantly longing for thicker and voluminous hair? If you are nodding in agreement, then look no further.” The nutritionist then recommends simple remedies that take minimal time to follow but may offer visible benefits for hair health.

The expert adds, “It is time to revisit the ancient Ayurvedic secrets. By following holistic Ayurvedic remedies and a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, you can effectively manage your hair loss.”

Nmami then shares a few simple tips that may help achieve thick, healthy and voluminous hair naturally.

Indulge In Amla Shots

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and essential nutrients. According to Healthline, it may help strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth and reduce hair loss. It also works as a scalp cleanser, may reduce dandruff and help prevent premature greying.

Amla can be used in several ways. It can be applied topically as oil or powder masks, or consumed in the form of juice shots.

Consume Soaked Nuts

Soaking nuts like almonds and walnuts overnight softens them and may make them easier to digest. Consuming soaked nuts can help improve the absorption of nutrients such as vitamin E, biotin and healthy fats.

These nutrients nourish the scalp, strengthen hair roots and enhance hair shine, according to Healthline. Experts suggest consuming around 5–7 soaked and peeled almonds daily to support hair health and reduce damage.

Apply Onion Juice To The Scalp

Despite their strong and pungent smell, onions may support hair growth. Research suggests that onions contain anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can improve scalp health and promote hair growth.

Applying onion juice directly to the scalp may also help improve the overall appearance and strength of the hair, according to Healthline.

Massage The Scalp With Hot Oil

Hot oil scalp massage is another traditional remedy believed to support hair health. According to Healthline, it may help improve blood circulation, hydrate the scalp and strengthen hair follicles.

Common oils used for scalp massage include coconut oil, olive oil and almond oil. These oils are usually warmed to a lukewarm temperature and gently massaged into the scalp.

These four simple homemade techniques are widely practised and easy to include in a daily routine. When followed consistently, they may help support healthier, thicker and more voluminous hair.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.