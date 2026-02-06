Olive Oil Is An Excellent Addition To Diet But Is It Good For Your Hair Too?

Olive oil is often regarded as a superfood, primarily due to its high concentration of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and potent antioxidants. Health experts frequently recommend Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) as the gold standard because it is minimally processed and retains the highest levels of beneficial bioactive compounds. Studies indicate that olive oil is highly beneficial for cardiovascular health, and its regular consumption is associated with a significantly lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, olive oil can improve insulin sensitivity, protect the brain from oxidative stress, support weight management, and promote a healthy gut microbiome.

While olive oil can be a great addition to your diet, it can also be a valuable part of your hair care routine, offering some amazing results.

Olive oil for hair: Here's how it helps

Olive oil is highly beneficial for hair, particularly for dry, thick, or damaged hair types. Its molecular structure allows it to penetrate the hair shaft more effectively than many other oils, providing deep nourishment from the inside out. Here are some notable benefits:

1. Deep hydration

Olive oil is a natural emollient that seals moisture into the hair shaft, making it softer and more manageable.

2. Nourishes hair

Rich in vitamins A and E, along with antioxidants, olive oil nourishes the hair and scalp, promoting healthier growth. They also help repair damage from heat styling, chemicals, and pollution. It improves elasticity, which reduces breakage and the appearance of split ends.

Hair care tips: Olive oil can help repair damages hair

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Reduces frizz

By smoothing the hair cuticle, olive oil creates a protective barrier against humidity and reflects light to add a natural, healthy gloss.

4. Prevents hair loss

The nutrients in olive oil can strengthen hair strands, potentially reducing hair breakage and loss. Massaging it into the scalp improves blood circulation, ensuring follicles receive more nutrients to support natural growth.

5. Scalp health

Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties can soothe an itchy, dry scalp and help reduce dandruff.

How to use olive oil for hair

1. As a hair mask

Warm a small amount of olive oil and massage it into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes (or overnight) before washing it out with shampoo.

2. Pre-shampoo treatment

Apply olive oil to dry hair before washing, allowing it to hydrate and protect strands from damage during washing.

Apply olive oil before washing your hair

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Leave-in conditioner

Use a few drops of olive oil on damp hair to tame frizz and add shine. Be careful not to use too much to avoid a greasy look.

4. Hot oil treatment

Heat the olive oil slightly and apply it to your hair and scalp. Cover with a shower cap and use a warm towel around your head to enhance the treatment. Leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour, then wash out.

5. Mix with essential oils

Combine olive oil with essential oils like rosemary or lavender for added benefits.

6. Daily care

Incorporate a small amount of olive oil into your hair care routine, especially if you have particularly dry or damaged hair.

For the best results, use Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) as it retains the most nutrients. Always perform a patch test before applying olive oil to your hair or scalp to ensure you don't have any allergic reactions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.