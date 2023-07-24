Hair Care Tips: Know 5 Possible Causes Of Hair Fall And Their Solutions

Nutritional deficiencies can cause severe hair fall

Excessive hair fall or hair loss, is a concern affecting millions of people across the world. Losing a few strands daily is perfectly normal, but an abnormal increase in hair loss can be distressing for various reasons. While thinning hair can affect one's confidence, excessive hair loss could also be indicative of underlying health issues. There can be several reasons behind excessive hair fall, as per nutritionist Pooja Malhotra. In a detailed Instagram post, the expert has listed a bunch of factors that can cause hair loss. In the video, she says that both external and internal factors can lead to excessive hair fall.

Hair fall can happen due to various reasons like:

Chemical and heat treatments

Hormonal changes (due to pregnancy)

Hormonal imbalances (PCOS, hypothyroidism)

Medical conditions like autoimmune conditions etc.

Nutrient deficiencies

In the same caption, Pooja Malhotra also shares possible solutions for excessive hair fall. The nutritionist lists some "important nutrients and their food sources that are essential for healthy hair."

They are:

Protein sources such as lentils, beans, eggs, dairy, chicken, meat, seafood

Sources rich in iron such as leafy veggies, legumes, seeds, nuts, chicken, meat

Foods rich in Vitamin B such as whole grains, legumes, leafy veggies, eggs, dairy, fish, meat, banana, seeds, peanuts, chicken

Sunlight and Vitamin D-rich food such as eggs and seafood are also beneficial for hair health

Vitamin C- rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, guava, strawberries, bell peppers, tomato, kiwi, broccoli

Zinc found in eggs, chicken, dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, peanuts, and soy is good to reduce hair loss

Sulphur found in eggs, onion, garlic, cabbage, beans, legumes, and nuts is beneficial to hair health

Vitamin E found in sunflower seeds, eggs, vegetable oils, and avocado, also prevents hair loss.

Take a look at the post here:

If you are struggling with severe hair fall, follow these tips and talk to your healthcare provider to know the exact cause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.