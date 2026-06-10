The liver rarely gets the attention it deserves, yet it quietly carries out more than 500 complex functions every single day. This hard-working organ also has a remarkable ability to repair and regenerate itself. That capacity, however, is not limitless. Like any system under constant strain, the liver can be pushed past the point of recovery, which is exactly why protecting it matters long before any symptoms appear.

A Powerful Organ With Limits

Fortunately, much of liver protection comes down to managing a handful of major risk factors: excess alcohol, too much fat and sugar, and viral infections. None of these requires expensive interventions to address. They simply call for steady, sensible daily choices. The encouraging part is that the liver responds well to care, and lowering its toxic load gives it the best possible chance to keep regenerating the way it is designed to. With that in mind, it helps to look at each of these risk factors in turn, starting with one of the most common culprits.

Cut Back on Added Sugar

One of the most underrated threats to the liver is added sugar, particularly the fructose found in sweetened sodas and packaged snacks. This matters because fructose is processed almost exclusively by the liver, so any excess is converted into fat that gets stored within the organ itself. Over time, this can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition that has become strikingly common worldwide. For that reason, cutting down on sugary drinks and heavily processed foods is one of the simplest ways to ease the daily burden on the liver.

Also Read: 5 Silent Symptoms Of Fatty Liver Disease You Can Easily Spot Just By Looking At Your Eyes

Give the Liver a Break From Alcohol

Just as important as managing sugar is being mindful of alcohol. With more than 500 functions already on its plate, the liver does not need the extra work that alcohol creates, since every drink adds another set of toxic byproducts for the organ to break down and clear away. People who consume alcohol often try to win the argument by saying that a small amount of alcohol cannot harm the liver, but the truth is that no amount of alcohol can truly be called good for liver health. Because of this, giving the liver regular breaks, or avoiding alcohol altogether, is one of the kindest things a person can do for it and for themselves.

Be Cautious With Over-the-Counter Medicines

Alcohol is not the only substance the liver has to process, however. In fact, most medicines are processed by the liver too, which means even common over-the-counter drugs deserve respect. Paracetamol is a clear example. While it is safe at recommended doses, an overdose is one of the leading causes of acute liver failure in the United States and parts of Europe, sometimes leading to emergency liver transplants. To stay on the safe side, reading labels carefully, sticking to recommended doses, and avoiding accidental double-dosing through combination products all help keep the organ safe.

Keep Moving

Beyond what we put into the body, what we do with it matters just as much. Regular, age-appropriate physical activity is something that cannot be emphasised enough, not only for the liver but for overall health. Specifically, movement helps the body manage weight, regulate blood sugar, and reduce the fat that can accumulate in liver cells. Best of all, it does not demand a gym membership or a punishing routine. Instead, consistent activity suited to a person's age and fitness level goes a long way toward keeping the liver in good shape.

Also Read: Think You Don't Drink Enough To Damage Your Liver? Doctor Explains Why You May Be Wrong

Protect Against Viral Hepatitis

Alongside these lifestyle measures, viral hepatitis is another serious but largely preventable threat. Encouragingly, of the five known hepatitis viruses, safe and effective vaccines are available for hepatitis A and hepatitis B. Protecting against hepatitis B also guards against hepatitis D, because that virus can only infect people who already carry hepatitis B. In practical terms, that means three of the five viral hepatitis types are essentially preventable, which makes vaccination a smart and lasting investment in liver health.

No Supplements Required

Taken together, these measures point to one reassuring conclusion. Perhaps the most reassuring message of all is that keeping the liver healthy does not call for expensive supplements, detox teas, or special juices. The liver does not need gimmicks. What it does need is a well-balanced lifestyle, an appropriate amount of physical activity, and protection from an unnecessary toxic load, especially from alcohol and the careless use of over-the-counter medicines. Treated with that kind of everyday respect, the liver is well equipped to keep performing its hundreds of daily tasks for many years to come.

(By Dr Ankur Garg, Group Director - Liver Transplant and GI Surgery, Paras Health Hospital, Gurgaon)

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