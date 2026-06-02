Your liver is responsible for filtering out toxins from the substances that enter the body, along with extracting nutrients from the food you consume. The liver is a vital organ that is greatly affected by fatty liver disease, which is found in over 38.6% of adults in India. This means that nearly 4 in 10 adults have fatty liver disease. It affects people in varying stages and is reversed when it is in grade 1 through a holistic lifestyle approach.

The International Journal of Hepatology Research mentions that fatty liver disease often doesn't show any visible signs until it reaches a dangerous stage. So, increasing your awareness about how it can affect the normal human body is essential. Furthermore, the Journal of Translational Medicine details that fatty liver disease can cause symptoms in your eyes. Overall liver health is linked to how the body filters blood and the overall levels of bilirubin. When bilirubin builds up in the liver, then possible yellowing of the eyes can signal liver health issues. The changes in the eyes can sometimes reflect internal issues that need to be addressed in a timely manner to stop the progression of possible fatty liver disease.

5 Silent Symptoms Of Fatty Liver You May Notice In Your Eyes

1. Yellowing Of Eyes (Jaundice Sign)

When there is an excess amount of bilirubin build-up in the liver due to fat accumulation in the liver cells, then possible yellowing of the eyes can occur. Yellowing of the eyes or jaundice can also signal advanced liver dysfunction and impaired function. If you notice your eyes are yellowing, then it is imperative that you get a medical check-up and seek immediate expert advice from a liver specialist.

2. Dry, Irritated Eyes

A lack of moisture and dry and irritated eyes can often be a result of impaired liver functioning. The eye issue is also linked to inflammation and metabolic imbalance, which need to be addressed to improve your eye health. When your liver health is in decline, it can indirectly lead to liver health issues and the possible presence of metabolic conditions.

3. Dark Circles Or Tired-Looking Eyes

When your normal liver function is affected, it can lead to the development of chronic fatigue that can be visibly seen around your eyes. When you have dark circles that don't seem to go away even after getting proper rest, then your liver health may be compromised.

4. Puffiness Around Eyes

When the area around the eyes starts retaining liquid due to metabolic issues, then your liver may be involved. If you find the area around your eyes to be extra puffy and swollen, then you need to seek a detailed liver health medical panel to rule out fatty liver disease.

5. Blurred Vision (In Some Cases)

Fatty liver disease is a major risk factor for those people who have already been diagnosed with chronic diseases such as diabetes, metabolic syndromes or immune system-related health issues. In some cases, although rare, blurred vision is linked to the presence of a fatty liver that can only be ruled out when a medical test is performed.

Also Read: Fatty Liver Disease Is Now More Common Than Ever: Are You Missing Early Warning Signs?

Why Fatty Liver Often Goes Unnoticed

Fatty liver can often go unnoticed as it progresses silently without any visible symptoms until the body reaches a critical stage. Here is why:

There are no obvious symptoms in the early stages, which makes it difficult to diagnose and stop the progression of the disease.

Diagnosed incidentally via tests that are performed in routine health check-ups.

Lifestyle-related risk factors such as high stress, processed food intake, unfixed sleep schedules, smoking, and alcohol consumption are increasing the risk of fatty liver disease.

Dr Vinit Shah, Hepatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, explains, "Fatty liver is often asymptomatic, and visible signs on the eyes or face usually appear only in advanced stages."

Also Read: Fatty Liver Crisis In India: Why Are Non-Alcoholics At Risk?

Other Common Symptoms Of Fatty Liver

Fatty liver disease can often show a range of symptoms, such as the following:

Fatigue

Abdominal discomfort

Weight gain

Insulin resistance

These symptoms, when experienced in combination with other symptoms, are linked to the possible presence of fatty liver disease. But only a medical professional can diagnose the condition and advise the next steps for treatment.

Who Is At Risk?

People who have pre-existing medical conditions are at a higher risk of fatty liver disease. Here are the health conditions that can contribute to fatty liver disease:

Obesity

Diabetes

Hormonal issues

Sedentary lifestyle

High sugar and junk food intake

When Should You See A Doctor?

You should seek medical guidance if you notice the above eye health changes, as fatty liver disease could be present in your body. Here is what you should know:

Persistent eye changes and fatigue should warrant a visit to a liver health specialist.

Yellowing of eyes or skin needs to be tested, and the treatment can be determined accordingly.

Sudden weight or metabolic changes can indicate liver health issues.

How To Prevent Fatty Liver Naturally

Fatty liver can be prevented by following a holistic approach to tackle the health complications due to the disease. Here is what you need to do to prevent it:

Balanced diet

Regular exercise

Reduce sugar and eliminate alcohol intake.

Maintain a healthy weight

Not all signs in the eyes are linked to fatty liver disease. But they can be early indicators of possibility, so if you experience any signs, then you need to get screened earlier and follow the right lifestyle correction.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.