Fatty Liver Disease Is Now More Common Than Ever: Are You Missing Early Warning Signs?

The global incidence of fatty liver disease, recently renamed Steatotic Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), has surged rapidly, currently affecting around 40% of the global population. A Lancet global story has estimated that nearly 2 billion people worldwide could be living with metabolic liver disease by 2050. Once predominantly linked to heavy alcohol consumption, the modern spike is overwhelmingly driven by metabolic and lifestyle shifts. Most common causes include obesity, sedentary lifestyle, rich in sugars, refined carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats, insulin resistance, genes and certain medications.

If left unchecked, fatty liver disease can escalate to more severe liver conditions, including:

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): This is a progressive form of NAFLD characterised by inflammation and liver cell damage, which can lead to fibrosis.

This is a progressive form of NAFLD characterised by inflammation and liver cell damage, which can lead to fibrosis. Cirrhosis: Continued liver damage from NASH can result in cirrhosis, a severe condition where the liver becomes severely scarred and loses its function. Cirrhosis can be life-threatening and may require a liver transplant.

Continued liver damage from NASH can result in cirrhosis, a severe condition where the liver becomes severely scarred and loses its function. Cirrhosis can be life-threatening and may require a liver transplant. Liver cancer: Individuals with cirrhosis have an increased risk of developing liver cancer, a serious and often fatal condition.

Individuals with cirrhosis have an increased risk of developing liver cancer, a serious and often fatal condition. Metabolic complications: Fatty liver is also associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes, contributing to overall mortality risks.

Warning signs and symptoms

Recognising the early warning signs of fatty liver disease is crucial for intervention and treatment. As the liver becomes increasingly inflamed, progressing to MASH or develops severe scarring, a distinct sequence of warning signs emerges. Some key symptoms to be aware of include:

1. Early-stage subtle warnings

These initial signs are frequently blamed on stress, poor sleep, or ageing, yet they directly signal a struggling liver:

Persistent, unexplained fatigue: Persistent tiredness or lack of energy is one of the most common early symptoms. This fatigue can be due to the liver's reduced ability to process toxins and manage metabolic functions.

Persistent tiredness or lack of energy is one of the most common early symptoms. This fatigue can be due to the liver's reduced ability to process toxins and manage metabolic functions. Right upper quadrant discomfort: Many people with fatty liver may experience discomfort or swelling in the upper right section of the abdomen where the liver is located. It is a persistent, dull ache with heaviness or fullness.

Many people with fatty liver may experience discomfort or swelling in the upper right section of the abdomen where the liver is located. It is a persistent, dull ache with heaviness or fullness. Chronic bloating and reflux: Sluggish digestion, abdominal pressure, or severe bloating immediately following meals.

2. Advanced signs of hepatic inflammation

As fat causes active inflammation and cellular injury, look out for:

Sudden nausea and loss of appetite: A persistent distaste for food or unexplained bouts of morning nausea can indicate liver dysfunction.

A persistent distaste for food or unexplained bouts of morning nausea can indicate liver dysfunction. Brain fog and forgetfulness: Mild cognitive slowing, irritability, or difficulty focusing, which can hint at early toxin accumulation affecting brain function.

Mild cognitive slowing, irritability, or difficulty focusing, which can hint at early toxin accumulation affecting brain function. Unintentional weight loss: Dropping weight unexpectedly due to a breakdown in nutrient assimilation can happen when the liver isn't functioning properly.

3. Severe warning signs

If you observe any of these severe signs, the liver requires immediate medical intervention:

Jaundice : Yellowing of the skin and eyes is a sign of liver dysfunction caused by a dangerous accumulation of bilirubin in the blood.

: Yellowing of the skin and eyes is a sign of liver dysfunction caused by a dangerous accumulation of bilirubin in the blood. Itchy skin: Intense skin itching without a rash, triggered by bile salts depositing directly under the skin because the liver cannot filter them into the digestive system.

Intense skin itching without a rash, triggered by bile salts depositing directly under the skin because the liver cannot filter them into the digestive system. Easy bruising and bleeding: Unexpected bruising from minor bumps or small cuts that refuse to stop bleeding quickly, due to the liver failing to synthesise essential clotting proteins.

Unexpected bruising from minor bumps or small cuts that refuse to stop bleeding quickly, due to the liver failing to synthesise essential clotting proteins. Dark urine and pale stool: Dark urine can occur due to the liver's reduced ability to process bilirubin, while pale stools may indicate a lack of bile.

If you suspect you have risk factors like insulin resistance or notice any of these warning signs, seek medical help immediately. Early detection and management can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the risk of serious complications associated with fatty liver disease. Additionally, regular health screenings, maintaining a healthy weight, and a balanced diet can help mitigate the risk and manage the condition effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.