Most people tend to depend on the effectiveness of their morning detox drink, as they believe that it helps 'detoxify' their body. Lemon water, cucumber water, herbal detox drinks, and much more as there are multiple choices available on the market with these claims. But when it comes to science, no drink can detoxify your body. Each of your body's organs is responsible for filtering out substances that accumulate in your body. They can be environmental or transferred through the food that you eat. It can be from fruits, vegetables, from the air you breathe daily, or due to a lack of proper ventilation where you live. Toxic substances that need to be filtered out exist everywhere; you need to keep your internal organs healthy so they are able to filter out these substances effectively.

Instead of relying on detox drinks that have limited benefits and whose dose and timing influence how much they can react to your body's natural rhythm. Morning detox drinks claim these benefits, but most often the packaged versions contain harmful substances such as laxatives and sweeteners to offset the taste of the formulation, as well as natural ingredients that increase your urination rate. This provides a temporary feeling of lightness that makes you feel like the detox drink worked, but it actually didn't.

What Is A Detox Drink?

A detox drink that contains ingredients such as lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar, cucumber, mint, and turmeric. While these ingredients individually help with their health benefits, they shouldn't be consumed in packaged formulations, as their effect is opposite.

And when they are consumed first thing in the morning, then they are readily absorbed by your gut and lead to serious side effects with prolonged usage.

Does Your Body Actually Need A Detox?

No, unless a medical professional has prescribed it to you, as your kidneys are not functioning properly. Each of your body's organs is responsible for acting as a filter for toxic substances. Here are some examples that can help you understand better:

The liver acts as a natural filter as it breaks down substances that pose harm to it.

Kidneys filter your blood and remove excess water, salts, and waste products.

The intestines in the digestive system help to eliminate substances that can enter the body through food.

Note: Healthy People don't need a liver detox drink. They don't need natural detoxification-enhancing drinks and concoctions, as detox is a myth.

Why Detox Drinks May Not Deliver What They Promise

There is no clinical evidence on the actual benefit of detox drinks, so what they promise should be taken with a grain of salt. Detox drinks don't flush out toxins, as there is no study that says so.

Weight Loss Effects Are Often Temporary

Most people tend to lose weight after drinking detox drinks, as they urinate and their bowel movements are more frequent. So, the initial weight loss may reflect loss of water rather than actual fat.

Detox Doesn't Mean Better Health Automatically

No "detox" drink is healthy; there are natural ingredients that, when used smartly, can help with certain effects on the body. But their dose, timing, and suitability depend on who is taking them.

The entire lifestyle matters much more when it comes to long-term health rather than stocking your shelves with multiple detox health drinks.

Are There Any Genuine Benefits?

Certain detox drinks can help improve your hydration if they are prepared fresh. The key is to use natural ingredients smartly and go for a clinically proven dose and timing for maximum health impact.

If you are deficient in certain vitamins and minerals, then you need to consult a nutritionist. You can advise on a natural drink that can increase your dose of fruits and herbs that are proven to help.

Note: There is no way to become healthy if you consume too many sugary beverages. The best step is to eliminate and replace their consumption with healthier liquids instead.

What They Cannot Reliably Do

Detox drinks can't remove toxins from your body, as their ingredients are curated to suit your physiology.

They are also not able to eliminate the risk of developing any disease, as your diet is the foundation of your nutrients.

No detox drink can melt fat, as it doesn't cause any fat loss.

What Actually Supports The Body's Detox Systems?

The research published in the Nutrition and Metabolism Journal suggests that you need to focus on your dietary choices if you want to boost the body's existing detoxification systems. Here is how you can do so:

You need to eat more fruits and vegetables, as they support the gut with their fibre and antioxidants.

Ensure proper hydration as your kidneys need to function properly to perform their filtration function.

Exercising regularly is necessary to support the overall metabolism of the body.

Your sleep quality needs to be deep and restorative to have a positive impact on your metabolism.

If you smoke or drink, then a long duration of these unhealthy habits puts extra stress on your body's filtering units.

When Could Detox Symptoms Signal A Medical Problem?

An excessive intake of detox drinks could be a signal of a medical problem, as it is causing issues with your digestive tract. Your gut health is of utmost importance to your overall well-being, and it suffers due to detox drinks; here are the possible side effects that can happen:

Persistent bloating

Unexplained fatigue

Chronic constipation

Jaundice

Significant weight loss

Note: Do not consume any detox drink without a doctor's consultation, as some of the side effects could be irreversible. Your digestive health is precious and needs to be safeguarded, and only safe ingredients need to enter your body.

Best Morning Alternatives To Detox Drinks

Instead of packaged detox drinks, you need to switch to these proven hydrating drinks with no side effects. Here are the options that you can try:

Plain water, as it is a proven hydrator.

Unsweetened lemon water for hydration is ideal, but only for those who don't have acid reflux.

A protein-rich breakfast is ideal to boost your body's natural detoxification system.

Fruit and vegetable smoothies are a great addition if prepared fresh and in the right dose with suitable combinations.

A morning detox drink could be making tall claims, but it has limited health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.