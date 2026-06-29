Healthy calf muscles do much more than help you walk, climb stairs, or exercise. They play a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood circulation throughout the body, particularly in returning blood from the legs back to the heart. Often referred to as the body's "second heart," the calf muscles act as a powerful pump that supports the veins and helps prevent blood from pooling in the lower limbs. Every time you walk, run, or even flex your ankles, your calf muscles contract and squeeze the deep veins in your legs. This action pushes blood upward toward the heart, while one-way valves inside the veins prevent blood from flowing backward.

According to a study in the International Journal of Angiology, when calf muscles are weak or inactive, the calf muscle pump becomes less efficient at pushing blood back to the heart against gravity. Blood pools in the legs, increasing vein pressure and risking swelling, varicose veins, and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)

Why Poor Blood Flow Can Be A Problem

Reduced circulation in the legs can lead to:

Swollen ankles and feet

Leg heaviness and fatigue

Muscle cramps

Varicose veins

Reduced circulation also increases the risk of blood clots, particularly after prolonged immobility. People may suffer from delayed wound healing in people with diabetes or peripheral artery disease. Also, people who spend long hours sitting at desks, driving, or standing continuously are particularly vulnerable to poor circulation.

Also read: Can 10 Squats An Hour Help Control Blood Sugar And Boost Longevity? Nutritionist Explains

Calf Strength Supports Heart And Vein Health

Healthy calf muscles are essential for maintaining efficient venous circulation. The calf muscles function as a natural pump that assists the veins in returning blood from the legs back to the heart. Regular walking, stretching, and strengthening exercises improve the efficiency of this muscle pump, reduce venous pressure, and lower the risk of leg swelling, varicose veins, and deep vein thrombosis. People with sedentary lifestyles should avoid sitting continuously for long periods and make it a habit to move every 30 to 60 minutes to keep blood flowing efficiently."

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Certain groups are more likely to develop poor circulation due to reduced calf muscle activity, including:

Office workers with prolonged sitting

Older adults with reduced mobility

People living with obesity

Individuals with diabetes or heart disease

Frequent long-distance travellers

Those recovering after surgery or illness

Ways To Keep Your Calf Muscles Healthy

Simple lifestyle habits can significantly improve circulation:

Walk for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.

Perform calf raises and ankle pump exercises daily.

Avoid sitting or standing continuously for prolonged periods.

Stretch your calf muscles regularly.

Stay well hydrated.

Maintain a healthy body weight.

Wear compression stockings if recommended by your doctor.

Even brief movement breaks every hour can help activate the calf muscle pump and improve blood flow.

Also read: Why Is Your Calf Muscle Called The 'Second Heart'? Doctor Explains

When To Seek Medical Advice

Consult a healthcare professional if you experience:

Persistent leg swelling

Pain or tenderness in one leg

Skin discoloration or ulcers

Sudden warmth and redness in the calf

Severe leg pain accompanied by swelling

These symptoms may indicate an underlying vascular condition that requires prompt evaluation. Healthy calf muscles are vital for more than mobility. They are an important part of the body's circulatory system, helping return blood to the heart and reducing the risk of venous disorders. Staying physically active, avoiding prolonged inactivity, and strengthening the calf muscles can go a long way in supporting healthy circulation and overall cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.