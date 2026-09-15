Blood sugar is one of the most common numbers people look at when checking their metabolic health. But a normal blood sugar reading does not always tell the full story. There are other markers that can give a better idea of how the body is handling glucose and how much insulin it needs to keep blood sugar levels in check.

This is where insulin resistance comes into the picture. Insulin is a hormone that helps move glucose from the blood into cells, where it can be used for energy. When the body starts responding poorly to insulin, the pancreas may need to make more of it to keep blood sugar within the normal range. This can happen even before blood sugar readings start looking abnormal.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal speaks about one such marker, HOMA-IR, in an Instagram post. She explains that the score looks at the relationship between fasting insulin and fasting glucose after an 8-12 hour fast.

What Is HOMA-IR?

HOMA-IR, or Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance, is a calculation used to get an idea of how sensitive the body is to insulin. As Nmami explains, it can offer a glimpse into what is happening “behind the scenes” even when a person's blood sugar appears normal.

She says a HOMA-IR score above 2.5 indicates insulin resistance. However, this number should not be treated as a diagnosis on its own, as the interpretation can vary based on the lab, testing method and individual health profile.

What Does Insulin Have To Do With Weight Gain?

According to Agarwal, higher circulating insulin can affect how the body uses stored fat for energy. This is one reason insulin resistance may be linked with weight gain and other metabolic problems.

She also points out that people should not focus on just one test result. Instead, a broader picture can include:

Fasting blood glucose

HbA1c

Waist circumference

Lipid profile

Lifestyle and daily habits

Fasting insulin and HOMA-IR, when advised by a health expert

So, while a normal blood sugar report can be reassuring, it may not always tell you everything about your metabolic health. If you are dealing with unexplained weight changes or have concerns about insulin resistance, it is best to discuss the right tests with a doctor or qualified health professional rather than interpreting HOMA-IR on your own.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.