Prescription drugs sold at pharmacies and other licensed retail premises may soon come under CCTV surveillance, with the Centre proposing a new requirement to make prescription-based medicine sales verifiable.

According to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8, 2026, the supply of any drug made on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner, other than wholesale dealing, would have to take place under a CCTV surveillance system installed and maintained at the licensed premises.

The proposed rules also require the CCTV recordings to be preserved for a minimum of three months.

Government sources told NDTV that the proposed measure is aimed at curbing the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines over the counter, strengthening monitoring and improving accountability in drug dispensing. The move comes amid concerns that medicines meant for adults, including certain cough syrup formulations, are sometimes being given to children without appropriate medical supervision.

The proposal, however, is not yet a final rule. The government has invited objections and suggestions before deciding whether to notify the amendment in its final form.

What Does The Gazette Say?

The draft seeks to amend Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945 by inserting a new sub-rule.

It states that the supply of any drug prescribed by a registered medical practitioner, except through wholesale dealing, must take place under a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system installed and maintained at the licensed premises.

The system must be maintained in a manner that allows the sale to be verified. The recordings must then be retained for at least three months.

In practical terms, the proposal could create a visual record of prescription-drug dispensing at pharmacies and other licensed retail premises.

This could give regulators greater traceability when checking whether a prescription medicine was supplied against a valid prescription and investigating suspected violations.

Wholesale dealers are specifically excluded from the proposed CCTV requirement.

Why Is The Government Proposing This?

Government sources say the proposal is intended to address the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines, including medicines that should not be supplied without a valid prescription.

The focus is on creating greater accountability at the point of dispensing. Prescription medicines are sometimes available over the counter despite regulatory requirements, raising concerns about inappropriate use, self-medication and medicines being given to people for whom they may not be appropriate.

The issue is particularly relevant for children.

Government sources have pointed to instances where cough syrups and other medicines intended for adults are given to children, despite differences in formulations, doses and safety considerations.

The proposed CCTV mechanism could provide regulators with an additional way to verify transactions and identify potential violations at licensed retail premises.

Also Read: Centre Bans Over-The-Counter Sale Of Syrup Medicines, Doctor's Prescription Now Mandatory

What About Schedule H, H1 And X Drugs?

The proposal comes against the backdrop of existing restrictions on several categories of prescription medicines.

Under India's Drugs Rules, medicines in Schedule H, H1 and X are subject to prescription-related requirements. These medicines carry specific warnings indicating that they should not be sold at retail without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

The proposed CCTV provision, however, does not specifically name Schedule H, H1 or X medicines. Its wording refers more broadly to the supply of any drug on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner, other than wholesale dealing.

Therefore, the proposal should not be described as a new prescription requirement for only these three schedules. Instead, it would add a surveillance and record-retention requirement to prescription-based drug supply.

Why Are Cough Syrups In Focus?

The proposed move follows recent regulatory scrutiny of cough and syrup medicines.

Earlier this year, the Centre changed the Drugs Rules to remove the exemption that had allowed certain syrups to be supplied without the prescription requirements that apply to other medicines. NDTV had reported that the move brought previously exempt syrup formulations under tighter prescription controls.

The concern is especially important when medicines are used in children, where the formulation and dose need to be appropriate for the child's age and condition.

NDTV's earlier reporting also highlighted concerns around the way cough syrups are purchased and used without adequate medical advice. The new CCTV proposal is broader than cough syrups, but government sources see it as another measure to strengthen compliance around prescription medicines.

Is The CCTV Rule In Force Yet?

No. The proposal is currently a draft.

The September 8 Gazette notification says the Centre is inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed amendment. The draft rules will be considered after 30 days from the date the Gazette containing the draft rules is made available to the public.

The notification also states that the proposed rules would come into force only from a date specified by the government at the time of their final publication in the Official Gazette.

This means pharmacies are not yet under a new three-month CCTV mandate based on this notification alone. The requirement could change following the consultation process before final notification.

Also Read: Why Did India Suddenly Crack Down On Syrup Medicines?

What Could Change If The Rule Is Finalised?

If notified in its proposed form, licensed retail premises supplying prescription medicines would need to install and maintain CCTV systems capable of recording such sales and retain those recordings for at least three months.

The stated objective is greater accountability and traceability in prescription-drug dispensing.

For consumers, the proposed change is part of a broader regulatory push to ensure that medicines requiring medical supervision are not routinely supplied without appropriate prescriptions.

The Centre's proposed amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, would bring prescription-drug sales at licensed retail premises under CCTV surveillance, with recordings retained for a minimum of three months. Wholesale dealing would remain outside the proposed requirement.

The proposal is aimed at making prescription-based drug supply more verifiable and curbing unauthorised over-the-counter dispensing. However, it remains a draft rule and will be subject to the government's consultation process before any final decision

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.