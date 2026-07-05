Walk into any pharmacy or scroll through social media, and you will find hundreds of supplements claiming to boost energy, improve immunity, build muscle or help you sleep better. But the truth is, not every supplement is necessary, and many people end up spending money on products they may not even need. Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post highlighting six supplements that are backed by research when used appropriately.

Gastroenterologist Shares 6 Supplements That Are Effective

1. Magnesium

Topping his list is magnesium. According to Dr Sethi, an estimated 2.4 billion people worldwide do not get enough magnesium. It may help people with magnesium deficiency and can also support better sleep, constipation, migraines and healthy blood pressure. He adds that glycinate and citrate forms are generally absorbed better than magnesium oxide.

2. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is especially important for vegans, older adults and people taking metformin or long-term acid-reducing medicines. Dr Sethi notes that studies show up to one-third of long-term metformin users develop low B12 levels, making regular monitoring important.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays an important role in bone, muscle and immune health. According to the doctor, around one billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient.

4. Omega-3

If fatty fish is not a regular part of your diet, omega-3 supplements may be worth considering. Dr Sethi says research shows they can lower triglyceride levels by around 22 to 30 percent in some people.

5. Creatine Monohydrate

Creatine is one of the most researched sports supplements available. According to Dr Sethi, studies show that when combined with resistance training, it can help adults under 50 gain greater lower-body strength compared to exercise alone.

6. Psyllium Husk

Many people fall short of their daily fibre needs. Dr Sethi says around 10 grams of psyllium husk per day has been shown to lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol by about 7 percent. It can also help relieve constipation and support healthy gut bacteria.

Dr Sethi's message is simple: supplements can be useful, but only when they are taken for the right reasons. They are not magic pills or shortcuts to good health. A balanced diet, regular exercise and healthy lifestyle habits remain the foundation of long-term wellness, while supplements should be used to fill genuine nutritional gaps under expert guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.