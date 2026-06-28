Many people who are at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency may not be getting enough of the essential nutrient throughout the year, according to a new study. The findings challenge the common belief that spending more time outdoors during summer is enough to restore healthy vitamin D levels. Researchers from Newcastle University's Human Nutrition and Exercise Research Centre analysed vitamin D levels in nearly 300 people living across northern Britain. The study, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that vitamin D insufficiency remained common among older adults and people from minoritised ethnic backgrounds, even during the summer months when sunlight exposure is expected to increase.

Vitamin D Levels Did Not Improve During Summer

The researchers observed that more than half of the older adults studied had insufficient vitamin D levels. The prevalence was even higher among participants from minoritised ethnic backgrounds. Perhaps the most surprising finding was that vitamin D levels did not significantly improve during summer, contradicting the widely held assumption that increased sunlight exposure during warmer months is enough to replenish vitamin D stores.

"What's striking about these findings is that vitamin D levels didn't improve, even in the summer months when we would usually expect them to recover," said Professor Bernard Corfe, Professor of Human Nutrition and Health at Newcastle University and co-leader of the study.

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"For people living in places like the North of England, this shows that sunlight alone may not be enough, particularly for older adults and those from minoritised ethnic backgrounds."

He added, "The message is simple but important. If you are in a higher-risk group, you can't assume that spending more time outdoors in summer will solve the problem. We need to be thinking about more consistent, year-round ways to support healthy vitamin D levels."

Why Vitamin D Matters

Vitamin D plays a vital role in maintaining healthy bones by helping the body absorb calcium. Low levels have been linked to osteoporosis, rickets, muscle weakness, and impaired immune function. Previous studies have also suggested possible associations between vitamin D deficiency and several chronic health conditions, although more research is needed to establish these links.

Older adults are particularly vulnerable because the skin becomes less efficient at producing vitamin D with age. People with darker skin tones may also produce less vitamin D from sunlight due to higher levels of melanin, increasing their risk of deficiency.

Researchers Recommend Year-Round Monitoring

The study involved participants completing simple finger-prick blood tests, which were analysed by a specialist laboratory. Based on the findings, researchers believe there is a need for more targeted public health measures to identify and manage vitamin D deficiency in vulnerable populations. They suggest clearer public guidance, routine vitamin D assessments during GP visits for high-risk individuals, and supplementation where appropriate.

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Know Why You Should Get Your Levels Checked

The researchers also plan to explore personalised and culturally appropriate strategies to improve vitamin D levels, including tailored dietary advice and healthcare approaches that better address the needs of different communities.

The findings reinforce that while sunlight remains an important source of vitamin D, it may not be sufficient for everyone. For individuals at higher risk, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels may require a combination of safe sun exposure, a balanced diet, regular monitoring, and supplementation when recommended by a healthcare professional.

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