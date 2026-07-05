Your home could be influencing your health in ways you may not realise, according to wellness coach Luke Coutinho. He says that five everyday factors inside the house can either help your body recover or leave you feeling tired or stressed. "Every single day, 5 factors inside your house are either healing you or exhausting your body," Coutinho writes on Instagram.

Luke Coutinho Shares 5 Home Habits That Could Be Affecting Your Health

1. Lighting

The first is lighting. Coutinho says bright white LED lights late at night can interfere with the brain's natural sleep cycle. Instead, he recommends using dim, warm lights or lamps after 8 pm to help improve sleep quality. "You'll notice deeper sleep within days," he says.

2. Indoor Air Quality

The second is indoor air quality. Coutinho says the air inside homes can sometimes be worse due to closed windows, kitchen fumes, incense, smoke and poor ventilation. He recommends opening your windows twice a day. "Let there be fresh air, let your house breathe, and your lungs will follow," he says.

3. Clutter

The third factor is clutter. According to Coutinho, a messy room does more than look untidy. It can create mental stress by constantly reminding the brain of unfinished tasks. "Spending just 10 minutes each night organising your space may help create a calmer environment," he says.

4. Noise

The fourth is noise. Constant background sounds from televisions, social media videos or other devices may prevent the nervous system from fully relaxing. Coutinho says the body heals only in the parasympathetic mode and recommends setting aside around 20 minutes of quiet time each day. "Healing starts in quiet," he adds.

5. Digital Exposure

The fifth is screens and electronic devices. Keeping phones near the bed, placing Wi-Fi routers close to sleeping areas and scrolling late at night may affect sleep, he says. He recommends avoiding screens for at least 30 minutes before bedtime and keeping phones away from the bed while sleeping.

Coutinho says healing does not always begin with food or exercise. "When your environment changes, your biology follows. Sometimes, healing doesn't start in the body; it starts in the space you live in. Our home is more than the place you return to at the end of the day," he adds.

"Health is built through the choices we repeat every day. Sometimes the most powerful shift isn't changing yourself—it's changing the environment that shapes your daily habits," he states.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.