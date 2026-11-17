The skin does not behave the same way during the day and night. Like the body's sleep-wake cycle, it follows an internal 24-hour biological clock, called the circadian rhythm. This natural cycle affects a number of skin functions including its protective functions, its moisture retention and its cellular renewal and repair processes. Being aware of these changes can help you build a skincare routine that works with the natural rhythm of your skin, instead of using the same approach all day long.

During the Day, the Skin Focuses on Protection

Skin is the first barrier in the body against external environmental stressors during the day. It is constantly exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, air pollution, dust, blue light, and temperature changes. These factors can increase oxidative stress, producing free radicals that damage skin cells, weaken the skin barrier, and cause premature ageing, uneven skin tone, and dullness.

The daytime routine should therefore be focused on protecting, hydrating, and enhancing the skin's natural defence mechanisms. Antioxidants are important in this process. Gallic acid is a natural antioxidant that helps in neutralising free radicals and protects the skin from oxidative damage. Vitamin E is also an antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from environmental stresses.

Niacinamide is another ingredient that is helpful to use in the morning. It boosts resilience, supports the skin barrier, and can help to improve uneven skin tone. Hyaluronic acid also helps to draw in and hold moisture, keeping skin hydrated as well as full and comfortable all day long.

A good morning skincare routine should include a gentle cleanser, an antioxidant-rich serum, moisturiser, and broad-spectrum sunscreen. Antioxidants are a great complement to sun protection, but they are not a substitute for it. So, sunscreen is crucial.

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At Night, the Skin Shifts Towards Recovery and Repair

As evening approaches, the skin's biological activity shifts. Some of the repair and renewal processes are more active at night, and skin barrier function and permeability changes can impact topical ingredient absorption and moisture loss. Therefore, night time is a crucial time for promoting skin recovery.

All day long, pollution, UV exposure and other environmental stressors accumulate and damage the skin. Your nighttime skincare should be focused on replenishing moisture, repairing the skin barrier, and soothing irritation.

Pro-vitamin B5 (panthenol) is one of the ingredients that helps to repair the barrier and hydrate. Centella Asiatica (CICA) is famous for its skin-soothing benefits and helps calm down irritated skin. Bifida ferment is a fermented ingredient that is also added to skincare formulations to support the health of the skin barrier.

Gallic acid and Vitamin E can give additional antioxidant protection against the free radical damage that accumulates during the day. Combined, these ingredients create a supportive environment for the skin's natural overnight recovery, resulting in a smoother, healthier, and more even-looking complexion.

It is important to start a good nighttime routine with cleansing to remove sunscreen, makeup, sweat, pollution, and any impurities that have built up. This could be followed by a moisturiser with barrier boosting ingredients and a hydrating or antioxidant serum.

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Why Separate AM and PM Skincare Routines Matter

Knowing the day-night cycle of the skin makes the point of skincare better. The morning routine should focus on antioxidant protection, hydration, and protection from environmental aggressors, while the evening routine should focus on rehydration and supporting the skin's natural repair mechanisms.

At the end of the day, skincare is not just about what ingredients you are using it is about when you are applying them. Aligning the morning and nighttime routines to the skin's natural circadian rhythm is a way to improve the overall appearance of the skin, support a healthy skin barrier and promote the skin's ability to regenerate and protect itself.

(By Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram)

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