Bleeding or swollen gums are often overlooked as a minor dental issue, but they could be your body's way of signalling a nutritional deficiency.

One of the most common causes behind inflamed and tender gums is a lack of vitamin C, an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in collagen production, tissue repair and immune function.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights swollen gums as a key warning sign of vitamin C deficiency. Sharing the video, she writes, “Are your gums complaining? Then it might just be the lack of something, C! Vitamin C and collagen.”

Nutritionist Explains How Vitamin C Deficiency Causes Gum Problems

According to Agarwal, vitamin C is vital for collagen production and is a building block of healthy gums. She explains, “Deficiency can weaken gums, making them prone to inflammation and bleeding. While this may not be the only reason, this can also be a prominent reason.”

To help address such gum problems, she advises consuming fruits such as oranges, guava and sweet lime.

4 Ways To Add Vitamin C To Your Diet

Here are four simple ways to add more vitamin C to your diet:

1. Start Your Day With Citrus

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are a classic and reliable way to meet your daily vitamin C requirements. You can start your day with freshly squeezed orange juice or add lemon juice to your morning water.

2. Snack On Raw Bell Peppers

Red and yellow bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C. You can dice them into salads or slice them up and enjoy them as a crunchy snack with hummus.

3. Upgrade Your Breakfast Bowl

Instead of processed snacks, top your morning cereal or yoghurt with fruits rich in vitamin C. According to the National Library of Medicine, berries such as strawberries and blackcurrants, along with tropical fruits including papaya, guava, and kiwi, can provide substantial amounts of vitamin C in a single serving.

4. Eat Leafy Greens

Dark leafy greens, including kale, spinach and bok choy, are also good sources of vitamin C. You can add fresh spinach to a smoothie or mix finely chopped raw kale into salads to increase your vitamin C intake.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.