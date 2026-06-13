Approximately 10 to 11% of adult population has Diabetes. These individuals slowly develop other comorbidities as they grow older. Among those issues , Hypertension and kidney disease are common and will have significant impact on the quality and quantity of that individual's life. In India, diabetes and hypertension are major contributors to kidney disease, with a staggering 75% of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) cases has either of these two conditions. Their coexistence accelerates kidney disease progression, often leading to the need for dialysis or transplantation, while also heightening risks for heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes.

Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is relatively less frequent but usually occurs at an young age. Type 2 diabetes, characterized primarily by insulin resistance, frequently coexists with hypertension and hyperlipidemia as part of metabolic syndrome. High blood glucose levels inflict damage on small vessels, resulting in microvascular complications:

Nerves: Peripheral neuropathy

Kidneys:Diabetic kidney disease, often indicated by proteinuria

Eyes: Retinopathy and macular edema

It is crucial to address all metabolic factors, not just glucose levels, to mitigate atherosclerosis risks which is accelerated in these individuals.

Also read: Blocked Arteries AKA Atherosclerosis: 10 Foods That Help Unclog Arteries

Hypertension:

An independent risk factor for kidney, eye, and cardiovascular diseases.

Contributing factors include family history, salt intake, and stress.

Uncontrolled hypertension merits thorough evaluation for secondary causes.

In tandem with diabetes, hypertension intensifies kidney damage.

In some individuals, it can be diagnosed at later stages of kidney disease as a manifestation of CKD.

Kidney Disease:

Diabetes and hypertension are leading causes of kidney disease, contributing approximately 20% each.

Individuals with kidney disease are at an elevated risk of coronary artery disease and heart failure.

people with poorly controlled diabetes and hypertension can progress quickly to end stage renal disease.

When diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease coexist

poor control of diabetes and hypertension can lead to quick progression of CKD toward end stage renal disease.

the risk for heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes is increased .

Comprehensive screening for associated conditions and strict management are essential for this vulnerable population.

Earlier onset of these conditions correlates with a marked decline in both lifespan and quality of life.

Also read: India's Chronic Kidney Disease Burden Soars To 138 Million, Second Highest Worldwide

Prevention and Screening

Early Screening: Essential for metabolic diseases, especially for high-risk individuals over 35. Yearly health evaluations for hypertension, diabetes, lipids, kidney, heart, and liver functions. Earlier screening may be warranted in cases with a strong family history or presenting symptoms like frequent infections, excessive thirst, or weight loss. Women with risk factors like family history, PCOS, obesity etc, should be screened from young age. This is more important for those women who are planning for pregnancy to prevent adverse outcomes for both mother, pregnancy and foetus.

Management Strategies

Healthy Lifestyle:

Maintain healthy body weight (e.g., waist circumference under 90 cm for men, under 80 cm for women). Keep BMI at or below 23 (max 25 for those with good muscle mass). Aim for waist-to-hip ratios below 0.9 for men and 0.85 for women. Adopt an active lifestyle with regular exercise and a diet low in salt and spice.

Meticulous Control of Diabetes, hypertension and other risk factors

Comprehensive management is vital in addressing all comorbidities, which can reduce cardiovascular mortality and slow the progression of renal disease.

Blood sugar levels and blood pressure should be tightly managed. Specific agents such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists are effective for blood sugar control and minimising kidney disease progression. New medications (e.g., finerenone) hold promise in treating kidney disease. Standard BP control with antihypertensives (ACE inhibitors, ARBs) and cardiovascular prophylaxis with statin as clinically indicated.

Addressing diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease requires an integrated and proactive approach. Education on risk factors, aggressive screening, and meticulous management are critical to mitigating risks and enhancing outcomes for individuals affected by these interrelated conditions.

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