Summer can be exhausting, especially when temperatures and humidity levels continue to rise. People often feel tired, dehydrated and sluggish after prolonged exposure to heat. The risk of dehydration and digestive issues also increases when the body loses fluids more quickly through sweating during a heatwave. This is why staying hydrated and consuming cooling foods and drinks becomes increasingly important during the hotter months.

Looking for a quick yet refreshing solution? Palak Nagpal, a clinical nutritionist, recommends kokum, a traditional ingredient that has been used for generations along India's Konkan coast, particularly during hot and humid summer days. Known for its tangy flavour and natural cooling properties, kokum is commonly enjoyed as a refreshing drink to beat the heat.

According to her Instagram post, kokum offers more than just a pleasant taste. It contains natural compounds such as hydroxycitric acid and anthocyanins, which are known for their antioxidant properties. These compounds help protect the body's cells from damage caused by free radicals.

“Why I love kokum in summer: Natural cooling effect, rich in antioxidants, refreshing and hydrating, a delicious way to beat the heat,” she explains in her post.

Nagpal also said that incorporating kokum into the diet may help reduce common summer complaints such as acidity, bloating, and digestive discomfort, while also helping maintain blood sugar levels. One of her favourite ways to enjoy kokum is through a refreshing Kokum Sangria.

How To Prepare Kokum Sangria

To prepare the drink, the nutritionist first soaks kokum in water overnight. The next morning, she strains it to obtain kokum-infused water, which forms the base of the drink.

In a glass, Nagpal adds one tablespoon of soaked gond katira and one teaspoon of soaked sabja (basil) seeds. She then adds finely chopped apples, although pears can also be used for a touch of natural sweetness.

The nutritionist pours chilled kokum-infused water over the ingredients and tops it with fresh mint leaves. Those who prefer an extra-cooling drink can also add crushed ice.

“Simple, refreshing, and packed with summer nostalgia in every sip,” she writes in the caption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.