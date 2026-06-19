Video: 1 Hurt As Shots Fired At New York's Times Square, People Run For Cover

Several gunshots were fired in New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon, sending tourists and bystanders running for cover, police said, adding that a suspect was quickly chased down. The Fire Department said one person was taken to hospital but gave no further details.

The incident took place around 3:40 pm on Thursday (local time), shortly after a parade celebrating the NBA champion New York Knicks filled the streets of lower Manhattan. Officials said about 10,000 police officers had been deployed for the event.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) added that the area was crowded with World Cup visitors who have been in the city since the tournament began last week.

Videos shared on social media captured the moment the shots rang out, prompting people in Times Square to run for safety. Tourists and others nearby were seen scrambling to find cover as the sound of gunfire spread through the area.

People were seen running for cover as the suspects fled down the street, chased by police officers who were already on patrol in the busy tourist area. The shooting took place just a few metres from a parked police vehicle.

Further details are awaited.

The development comes days after a separate shooting incident in Times Square on June 16, when celebrations following the New York Knicks' NBA championship win after a 53-year gap turned chaotic.

Within hours of the victory, videos showed gunshots being fired in the crowded area, sending hundreds of revellers running for cover. In another clip, police were seen recovering a loaded gun from an individual.

In one widely shared video, at least seven shots could be heard near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway, a key location where large crowds had gathered for hours on Saturday night to celebrate the win.

A 17-year-old boy was injured in the shooting and was taken to hospital in a police vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies)