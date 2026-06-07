From IIT Failure To Google Success: Indian Techie Surprises Single Mother With Times Square Billboard

An Indian tech professional who once failed the IIT-JEE entrance exam has gone viral after surprising his mother with an emotional tribute on one of the world's most iconic screens - New York City's Times Square. Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru, who now works at Google in the United States, rented a giant billboard in Times Square and used it to honour the sacrifices his single mother made while raising him.

In a video shared on Instagram, Abhijay video-called his mother in India and asked her to look at the massive screen. Moments later, her photograph appeared on the billboard alongside him. Watching from thousands of miles away, she smiled as she realised the tribute was dedicated entirely to her.

Sharing the video, Abhijay said the gesture was his way of thanking the woman who put his dreams ahead of her own and stood by him through years of setbacks and uncertainty. "This was the most special day of my life, I featured my mom on a New York Times Square billboard to express my gratitude for all her sacrifices," he wrote.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

From Panchkula to US

Raised in Panchkula, Haryana, by a single mother, Abhijay says his childhood was shaped by sacrifice and perseverance. Despite studying from second-hand books herself, his mother ensured he received the best education she could afford. One of the toughest moments came in 2012 when he failed to clear the highly competitive IIT-JEE examination. Seeing his mother's disappointment left a lasting impact on him, and he resolved to make her proud one day.

The years that followed were far from easy. After graduating in 2016, he entered the job market without a single offer. A breakthrough came in 2017 when he won a hackathon, but further challenges lay ahead. Between 2016 and 2020, he took the GMAT three times, only to face rejection from every business school he applied to in 2021.

His struggles continued in the US, where he found himself racing against a 90-day visa deadline while searching for work. He applied to nearly 100 jobs a week but was repeatedly turned down. Throughout that period, he credits his mother and wife for helping him stay focused. His wife supported the household financially during his unemployment, while his mother remained a constant source of encouragement.

Determined to create opportunities for himself, Abhijay built an AI-powered resume tool and began sharing content online to expand his network and visibility. The strategy paid off. In 2022, he secured admission to Harvard University. By 2025, he had joined Google as a Product Manager for YouTube in San Francisco. He later launched a podcast featuring Silicon Valley AI leaders and built an online community of more than 600,000 followers.

The Times Square tribute has since resonated with thousands online, with many praising it as a heartfelt thank-you to a mother whose faith and sacrifices helped shape her son's journey from repeated setbacks to success. One user wrote, "Genuinely made me so happyyy. keep growing . Make her more and more proud."

Another said, "She must be sooo proudddd."