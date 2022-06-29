Blocked Arteries AKA Atherosclerosis: 10 Foods That Help Unclog Arteries

Avocados are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids which helps unclog arteries

Blocked arteries are also known as Atherosclerosis. They are caused due to a thickening of the inside of our arteries. This thickening is a result of a fatty build-up formed inside the arteries. This build-up causes a constriction in the blood flow to and from the heart. Atherosclerosis can cause various other coronary heart diseases that may even be life-threatening.

Various other diseases and external factors can cause atherosclerosis. One of the factors that have a significant influence on our arteries' health is food. What we eat may cause atherosclerosis and might even unclog our arteries. In this article, we discuss foods that can help you unclog your blocked arteries.

10 foods that help unclog the arteries:

Seeds

Seeds such as flax seeds and chia seeds are rich in antioxidants and fibre, both of which have been proven to better heart health and also improve insulin levels. Insulin levels may be another cause of atherosclerosis.

Nuts

Nuts such as walnuts and almonds are a great source of numerous nutrients that ensure your heart stays healthy. Consuming walnuts regularly have been linked to significantly unclogging arteries according to an animal study.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which has been proven to promote gapped cholesterol in the body. In fact, studies show, that people that consume tomatoes regularly are at a lower risk of developing various heart diseases.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, broccoli, cabbage, etc. promote thinning of arterial walls (which may have thickened due to atherosclerosis). They also stabilise sugar levels and lower cholesterol, both of which help unclog arteries.

Garlic

Garlic is a superfood that provides various health benefits and nutrients. It is also rich in organosulfur compounds which help reduce inflammation, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes are another great source of antioxidants. They are rich in flavonoids (a type of antioxidant) which have been proven to help with high cholesterol and reduce inflammation.

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, etc. are abundant in nutrients, especially antioxidants. This makes it an ideal addition to your diet if you want to better your heart health. It has also been linked to bettering blood pressure, blood sugar, and other determinants that ensure good heart health.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 acids have proven to reduce the risks of blood clots and also boost good cholesterol.

Legumes

Legumes such as chickpeas and lentils are a great way to manage atherosclerosis for someone who does not eat meat. They help reduce cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and provide carbohydrates without boosting blood sugar.

Avocado

Avocados are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids for plant-based dieters. They are also a great source of healthy fats that better cholesterol and balance various factors that worsen clogged arteries.

In conclusion, making a lifestyle change along with the right diet can significantly better your heart health and reduce the severity of atherosclerosis. However, these dietary suggestions are by no means an alternative to proper medication and treatment. You are encouraged to eat these healthy foods along with the treatment laid out by your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.