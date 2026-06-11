Fatty liver disease is often associated with unhealthy eating habits, obesity, and a lack of physical activity. However, experts say there is another important risk factor that many people tend to overlook. It is poor sleep. According to a study published in World Journal of Hepatology, poor sleep can significantly increase your risk of developing fatty liver disease and disrupted sleep patterns may contribute to the development of fatty liver disease, also known as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). As awareness around liver health grows, doctors are urging people to view quality sleep as an essential part of disease prevention. Research shows that short sleep duration, poor sleep quality, and disrupted sleep-wake cycles independently heighten the likelihood of fat accumulating in the liver.

How Does Sleep Affect Liver Health?

According to Dr. Manoj Yadav, Consultant Gastroenterology, Sarvodaya Hospital Sector-8, Faridabad, the liver is one of the body's hardest-working organs and performs hundreds of critical functions, including detoxification, metabolism, and energy storage. "The liver relies on the body's internal clock to function efficiently. Poor sleep can disrupt this rhythm, affect hormone balance, and increase inflammation throughout the body. Over time, these changes may increase the risk of developing fatty liver disease," he explains. The concern is particularly significant because fatty liver disease often develops silently, with many people experiencing no symptoms until the condition has progressed.

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The Link Between Sleep And Fat Accumulation In The Liver

Experts say sleep plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, blood sugar levels, fat storage, and inflammation. Dr. Shraddha Sharma, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Paras Health Udaipur, notes that inadequate or disturbed sleep can trigger higher levels of stress hormones and make the body less efficient at processing fats. "When sleep is consistently poor, the body becomes more prone to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction. These changes can encourage fat accumulation in the liver and increase the likelihood of developing fatty liver disease," she says. Several studies have also linked chronic sleep deprivation with obesity and diabetes, two major risk factors for MASLD.

Why Shift Workers May Be At Higher Risk

People who work night shifts or frequently change their sleep schedules may face additional challenges. Disruptions to the body's circadian rhythm can interfere with normal metabolic processes, making it harder for the liver to regulate fat and sugar metabolism effectively. Experts say this may partly explain why shift workers often have a higher risk of metabolic disorders, including fatty liver disease.

What Happens If Fatty Liver Disease Is Ignored?

While fatty liver disease may not cause symptoms initially, untreated cases can progress to more serious conditions. Over time, excess fat in the liver can lead to inflammation, scarring (fibrosis), cirrhosis, and, in some cases, liver cancer. It can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic complications. This makes early prevention and lifestyle modification especially important.

Also read: Fatty Liver And Weight Gain: The Hidden Reason Your Metabolism Stalls (And How To Reverse It)

How To Protect Your Liver

Doctors recommend a holistic approach to liver health that goes beyond diet and exercise. Some simple steps include:

Aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night

Maintain a regular sleep schedule

Follow a balanced, nutrient-rich diet

Exercise regularly

Maintain a healthy body weight

Manage stress effectively

Limit alcohol consumption if advised by your doctor

While unhealthy eating and physical inactivity remain major contributors to fatty liver disease, sleep is emerging as a key factor that should not be ignored. Experts emphasise that prioritising consistent, restorative sleep can support metabolism, reduce inflammation, and help protect liver health in the long run. As awareness about fatty liver disease grows, doctors say it is important to remember that good health is not just about what you eat or how much you exercise. Getting enough quality sleep may be just as important for keeping your liver healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.