Stress is a common part of everyday life and can affect both mental and physical well-being, including digestion and gut health. The gut and brain constantly communicate through the gut-brain axis and chronic stress can affect digestion, gut sensitivity and bowel habits.

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares three simple techniques he uses when he feels stressed. These include physiological sighs, tense-and-release exercises and Brahmari breathing. In an Instagram video, he says, “As a gastroenterologist, here are three things I do when I feel stressed and the last one is my absolute favorite.”

Physiological Sigh

The first technique Sethi recommends is a physiological sigh. He explains that it involves taking a deep breath through the nose, followed by a second, shorter inhale. This is then followed by a slow, complete exhale. According to Sethi, this is one of the simple techniques he uses when he feels stressed.

Tense And Release

The second technique involves tensing and releasing the muscles. Sethi suggests tightening the fists or shoulders for around five seconds and then completely relaxing them. He describes it as another simple tool that can be used when feeling stressed.

Brahmari Breathing

Sethi's third technique is Brahmari breathing, also known as humming bee breathing. It involves inhaling through the nose and then slowly exhaling while making a gentle humming sound. Sethi describes these as three simple tools that can be used almost anywhere.

How Stress Affects Gut Health

In his Instagram caption, Sethi says the gut and brain are constantly communicating through the gut-brain axis. He notes that chronic stress can affect digestion, gut sensitivity and bowel habits.

He adds that managing stress is beneficial not only for mental well-being but also for gut health.

“3 Stress Busting Hacks I Use as a Gastroenterologist. Your gut and brain are constantly communicating through the gut-brain axis. Chronic stress can affect digestion, gut sensitivity, and bowel habits. Managing stress isn't just good for your mind - it's good for your gut, too!” he writes.

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