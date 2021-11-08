Get Rid Of That Festive Fat And Sculpt Your Mid-Section With These 5 Ab Workouts By Kayla Itsines

Weight loss exercises: Workouts to lose the flab on the abs

Over the past few days, most of us would have gained a few kilos, thanks to all the food we've gorged on during Diwali. And to get rid of that lump of lard we've acquired, any workout regime promising flat abs would be appealing. So, to help you sculpt your midsection, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has posted a video on Instagram, titled “Ab challenge”. Kayla has shared a series of 5 exercises that requires no equipment except your own body weight. So, get set to work out those abs that a layer of festive fat has concealed.

Kayla's workout includes the following movements:

Modified Ab Bike - 20 reps

Alternating Jackknife - 20 reps

Russian Twist (feet down) - 20 reps

Plank Dips - 20 reps

X Plank - 20 reps

She tells her followers to do 3 laps of these exercises, which, in other words, means 300 reps!

Here's the video:

This isn't the first time that Kayla Itsines has shared workouts for perfectly sculpted abs. Scroll A look at her Instagram timeline would reveal that she has time and again shared with her followers' several ab workouts.

In September, Kayla had shared a few high-intensity interval training exercises (HIIT) that can be done at home. She told her followers that getting a good workout didn't mean spending hours at the gym, and added that her training program “blends together a fast high-intensity interval training format, with a strong focus on your core and abs”. Click here to find out about the exercises Kayla demonstrated in the video.

In another Instagram post in August, she has shared a video that had workouts to burn stubborn belly fat. In her own words, the workouts were “definitely not easy”, but more of a challenge. Kayla had posted her “5 favourite ab exercises” that focus on strengthening the core. To find out what those exercises were, click here.

Kayla had once also shared a few tips on doing bicycle crunches the right way. In the caption, she wrote, “This is an easy one to get wrong. So, if you do ab bikes often, I want you to take the time to learn how to get them right!” In the video, she went on to break down the exercise into smaller steps. Read about the dos and don'ts that Kayla shared here.

So, without wasting any further time, get going with these ab workouts to lose all that festive fat and fire up your core.