Here's The Secret To Kareena's Look In This Recent Song- Diet Plan Revealed By Her Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Kareena Kapoor's diet included the likes of rice and parantha: Know the diet plan in the story below

Do you want to a body like Kareena Kapoor Khan? Well, who doesn't! Kareena is definitely one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and many aspire to have a toned body like her. Her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar makes it a point to share some of her top diet and fitness secrets on social media. It was just recently that Rujuta posted the diet plan of Kareena for her look in the song Chandigarh Mein from the film Good Newwz. The diet plan-mentions Rujuta-was followed by Kareena a week before the shoot of the song. "Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here's what it is," writes Rujuta in her post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet plan for her look in the song Chandigarh Mein

You will be surprised to know that Kareena's diet plan was indeed a simple one with homemade food. No, her diet didn't include the likes of low-carb kale chips, fat-free milk or salads. In fact, it was a diverse mix of nutritious and hydrating foods, that are time-tested and versatile in nature.

It is not necessary to eat only salads and low-carb foods for weight loss and fitness

Week-long diet plan for Kareena by Rujuta Diwekar

1. First thing in the morning

Soaked black raisins with kesar (this combination can also be an excellent remedy for period pain)

2. For breakfast

One parantha with chutney. Rujuta believes that you can maintain a healthy weight and good health by eating what your families have been eating. Parantha is a traditional breakfast food in Punjabi culture. You can make stuffed with parantha using seasonal vegetables like gobi, methi, mooli, aloo, paneer or dal. Stuffed parantha cooked with the right amount of oil and a dollop of ghee on top is the perfect combination of carbs, fibre, fat and protein that you need for breakfast on a sustainable weight loss diet.

3. Mid-meal post breakfast

Nariyal pani with a pinch of sabja (basil) seeds. This hydrating drink is all you need to beat mid-meal cravings. It is also a great way to get rid of bloating you feel this time of the day.

4. Lunch

Dahi rice and one papad. Probiotics in dahi rice is what you need for a healthy gut and gut microbiome. Dahi or curd contains probiotics that can improve digestion. A papad along with this time-tested dish is needed for extra crunch and flavour.

Curd rice is a fulfilling and nutritious meal for lunch

5. Post-lunch mid meal

Walnut and cheese. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, calcium and iron. Organice cheese provde you with good fat that is necessary for assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamins A, D, E and K.

6. Evening meal

Banana milkshake. Banana is one of the richest sources of potassium-a mineral which is essential for keeping blood pressure under control. A glassful of banana shake will satisfy your evening hunger pangs and prevent cravings for junk and fried food.

7. Dinner

Khichdi and dahi or suran tikki and vegetable pulao. Rice, which is often blamed for causing weight gain, is actually a grain that can be easily digested. Single polished white rice can safely be included in weight loss diet, as far as you practice portion control. Khichdi, which is made from dal and rice, is a protein-rich meal with a complete amino acid profile. Suran or jimikand is great for people who carry extra weight along their waist line. Being bigger on the stomach can be because of unpredictable digestion or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Jimikand can rebuild your digestive process and helps in improving gut health by providing gut-friendly bacteria.

8. Bedtime

A cup of milk or banana shake. This meal is optional and should be consumed only if you feel hungry before bed time. Make sure there is a gap of 2 hours between your dinner and bed time.

"It's rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words)," mentions Rujuta.

And for those of you who may be thinking that she must have exercised for 10 hours a day with this diet plan, you are absolutely wrong. This kind of meal plan allowed Kareena to train for approximately 4-5 hours in a week, and gave her enough energy to work and run her home, the celebrity nutritionist informs.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.