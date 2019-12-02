Weight Loss: Breakfast Options That Can Keep You Full For Longer And Help You Lose Weight

Weight loss: Choose foods which can keep you full for longer to lose weight

Weight loss requires consumption of restricted calories. Adding such foods that can keep you full for longer can help you consume fewer calories. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A healthy breakfast can affect your energy levels throughout the day and can decide your eating pattern throughout the day. If you consume the right breakfast you are more likely to eat less throughout the day as it will keep you full for longer. If you are trying to lose weight you must never skip breakfast. Choosing the right ingredients for breakfast is also very important. Here are some weight loss friendly breakfast options that can keep you full for longer.

Weight loss: Best breakfast options that can keep you full for longer

1. Eggs

When you hearth the word breakfast eggs might be your first thought. Eggs are one of the healthiest foods for breakfast. The best part is you can cook eggs in multiple ways. You can boil an egg, scramble it, fry it or make an omelette. Eggs are also loaded with protein which also helps in weight loss. A large boiled egg contains fewer calories than can keep you full for longer.

2. Oats

Oats are extremely healthy and weight loss friendly too. You can consume oats for breakfast. Oats are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer. It will help you prevent eating before lunch. You can make oats more nutritious by adding nuts or fresh fruits to it. Adding flaxseeds to oats is also amazing for your health.

3. Nuts

Nuts are loaded with many essential and micronutrients. Adding nuts to your breakfast will make it healthy and nutritious. A handful of nuts are enough as nuts are loaded with calories as well. You can consume nuts in restricted quantity with a glass of milk or shake or smoothie.

4. Make a healthy shake or smoothie

Shakes and smoothies are also healthy for you which can keep you full for longer. You can prepare shakes and smoothies with your favourite fruits. You can also add your protein powder to your shakes and smoothies.

What to avoid for breakfast?

Do not consume fruits juice as it is deprived of fiber and packed juices are loaded with sugar

Do not consume a heavy breakfast; you must follow the portion size that fits into your diet

Avoid oily foods or starchy foods

Always prepare your breakfast fresh in the morning

