Healthy Midnight Snacks: Expert-Recommended Snacks Under 200 Calories

Avoid unhealthy midnight snacks with these healthier alternatives

Highlights Yogurt and fruit makes for a great midnight snack Avoid having tea or coffee late at night Eat foods that are nutritious and filling to satisfy midnight cravings

With multiple off days and long weekend this week (thanks to Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day on August 15), we're sure many of you are either holidaying or planning get-togethers and sleepovers with your friends and siblings. Midnight snacking cannot be avoided. And why must you... after all, the joy of every occasion is maximised with good food! But why compromise your health and weight loss goals amidst this celebration? Fret not as we are here with some expert recommended midnight snacks that you can munch on, guilt-free. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share a couple of healthy midnight snack ideas. Here's what she recommends...

Weight Loss: Healthy midnight snacking options under 200 calories

"We often face a challenge to figure out what to eat at night, that is tasty, healthy, quick and won't cause weight gain. Well, there's a scientific evidence that eating late at night can make your weight control a little harder," says Nmami in her video. But if you're really hungry, you can eat a small nutrient-rich snack which is under 200 calories, she suggests.

1. Banana and almond spread or walnut spread

This is a healthy under-200 calorie snack that will make you full and help in increasing body's melatonin levels to support good night's sleep. A good night's sleep is not just an important prerequisite for weight loss, but also for overall good health. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that sleeping for lesser than 7 or 8 hours at night even once can put you at sleep debt and make you sleep deprived. It can increase hunger pangs and cravings for sugary and junk food. This is the reason why coffee or tea or any other caffeinated beverage are a complete no-no at night.

Bananas with an almond spread can satisfy your midnight hunger

2. Multigrain toast with scrambled eggs and avocados

You can avoid avocados if you don't have access to them at night. What's better is to avoid multigrain toast and just have boiled eggs with mashed avocado in it. While eggs are rich in protein, avocado contains the "good fat" that can help you weight loss.

3. Plain yogurt with fresh fruits

Now this is a delicious midnight snacking option that is under 200 calories. Yogurt is not only rich in protein, but also rich in probiotics that can provide your gut with healthy bacteria. Fresh seasonal fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can give a boost to your immunity and improve overall health. A cup of plain yogurt with one season fruit can make for a great midnight snack. It will make you feel full and will also control your hunger.

Yogurt and fresh fruits make for a protein-rich nutritious midnight snack under 200 calories

4. Nuts and seeds trail mix

Nmami suggests that you can have a combination of almonds, walnuts, raisins, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds. You can buy a variety of nuts and seeds from the market and mix them, roast them (if you want) and store them in a glass jar. It can make for a great snack on-the-go as well. Nuts and seeds trail mix is delicious, rich in protein, fibre and fat, and can help in controlling your hunger pangs.

5. Carrot sticks or steamed broccoli with hummus dip

Vitamin A rich carrots are crunchy, tasty and extremely nutritious. They are particularly a good source of beta carotene, Vitamin K1, potassium, fibre and antioxidants. Low-calorie carrots can help in lowering cholesterol levels and also improve your eye health. Carrot sticks or steamed broccoli does not exceed 200 calories, as far as you are practicing portion control. Broccoli is a leafy green veggie which is low in calories and high in protein and fibre. It contains a good array of B Vitamins including folic acid. Hummus, made with chickpeas and olive oil is rich in protein and good fat. Eating either carrot sticks or steamed broccoli with hummus dip can make for a great under 200 calorie midnight snack.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

