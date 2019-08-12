5 Quick And Healthy Office Snacks That Will Keep You Energised And Productive Throughout The Day

Unhealthy snacking can ruin your weight loss goals

Snacking is an important part of your diet. Having a healthy meal, three times in a day, is likely to provide lesser benefits if you're in-between snacking included unhealthy foods or foods that provide you with no nutrition. Healthy snacking can be struggling for office-goers. Not only do they find difficult to find different snacking options for each working day, they also struggle with taking out time for preparing snacks over and above their daily meals. Well, we've got you covered for this! Here are a few healthy snacking options that you can carry to office. They are nutritious and low in calories, and will not interfere with your weight loss goals.

Healthy office snacks to keep you energised and productive

1. Ghee roasted makhanas

Makhanas or fox nuts are rich in protein and helathy carbs. They are low in calories and have anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties. The best part about makhanas is that they are gluten-free and are also rich in magnesium. You can roast makhanas in ghee. The better thing to do is to take a bulk of them and store in a glass jar. Sprinkle salt over them if you want. A small box of ghee roasted makhanas every day can be make for a delicious office snack.

Ghee-roasted makhanas can make for healthy, weight loss-friendly office snacks

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Roasted black chana

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says that roasted black chana are one of the healthiest snacks in existence. Take black chanas in bulk and roast them in a pain on low flame. Store them in an airtight glass jar. You can prepare your box of chanas every night for snacking in office the next day. They are low in carbs, high in fat, fibre and protein. They can fill you up quickly and prevent unnecessary hunger pangs in office. Luke suggests that avoid sprinkling salt over roasted black chanas in order to avoid water retention.

3. Nuts and seed trail mix

Now this is a healthy snacking option that requires no cooking and preparation. It requires a one-time investment on buying different nuts and seeds and mix them all together to create a nuts and seeds trail mix. Store them in a glass jar, and prepare your snacking tiffin every night. Nuts and seeds are protein-rich snack that can also fill you up for a long time.

Nuts and seeds trail mix make for healthy office snack

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fruit

Fruits like apples and bananas require no preparation time and can make for quick office snacks that are healthy and nutritious. Make sure that the fruit that you're opting for is seasonal. Practice portion control. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests eating one seasonal fruit for snacking. Fresh fruits are an important part of a healthy, balanced diet. They can help you maintain a healthy weight.

5. Roasted puffed rice and flattened rice (murmure and poha namkeen)

You can roast both puffed and uncooked flattened rice together in a pan. Add black chana to the mix too if you want. Roast them on medium flame so as to make them crispy and crunchy, just how you would like it in office. This is also a one-time preparation snack that can be stored in a glass jar for days. You know the drill!

These five office snacks can satisfy your craving for junk and all fill up in-between meals. They are rich in protein and can keep you energised during lazy hours of the day. Happy healthy snacking y'all!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

