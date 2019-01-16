This Is The Snack Children Should Eat Right After School Instead Of Biscuits Or Chips!

Peanuts and jaggery mixture right after school is extremely delicious, healthy and handy.

Kid's nutrition is extremely important for their healthy future. Parents should take care of their child's nutrition at present so that they remain healthier and fit in the long run. It is very important for parents to feed children nourishing foods, take care of their sleep patterns and stress levels. In order to spread awareness about kid's health and nutrition celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has begun with her 12 week fitness project for the year 2019. The fitness project aims at kid's nutrition and various ways in which we can raise your children in a healthy manner. The first guideline of her 12 week fitness project talked about some quick and healthy breakfast options which can help children have a good day ahead. In the second guideline, nutritionist talks about a nourishing snack for kids right after they come from school.

After a tiring day at school, children generally feel low, sluggish and inactive when they come from school. They feel hungry and need something to eat. When they leave from school children always take some time to reach home and eat a proper meal or lunch. This is the time when kids resort to comfort food. They often grab a packet of chips, biscuit, chocolates or an ice-cream candy. But children should be given a wholesome and nutritious snack and not junk or packaged food.

For this, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests peanuts and jaggery mixture right after school. This snack is extremely delicious, healthy and handy. Children can eat it in their car or school bus or even while walking back from school to home. You could add peanuts and jaggery as per your child's taste.

Photo Credit: iStock

Let us understand why this mixture is healthy:

It is a complete meal, wholesome but not cumbersome to eat or even prepare

A super nutritious mix of micro-minerals, vitamins and polyphenols

Rich in essential fats, good for the heart and bones as well. This snack is especially beneficial for athletic kids and gymnasts in particular

Extremely high in antioxidants, making it a boon for children who do not like fruits

The snack has the vitamin B and minerals profile to ease puberty and cramps during periods

Photo Credit: iStock

Other healthy options, apart from this snack:

You can use cashews instead of peanuts too

You can even add a tablespoon of ghee if your child is allergic or has a weak immune system

You can even garnish the snack with fresh coconut or eat it with a piece of dry coconut. This is especially important for kids who are fighting obesity, diabetes or a fatty liver

In the summer season, you could even use ghee roasted kurmura or lahya and mix peanuts with it instead of jaggery

Photo Credit: iStock

This 2019, let us all aim for healthier and happier future for kids!

