Parents, Here's What You Should Serve Your Kids Before They Leave For School

It is important give healthy breakfast to your child

Highlights You can serve milk with jaggery to your child Poha, idli, paranthas make for healthy breakfast options for children Avoid cornflakes, breakfast cereals, etc

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has begun with her 12 week fitness project for the year 2019. This year, her fitness project is dedicated to kids nutrition and various ways in which we can raise your children in a healthy manner. The first guideline of her 12 week fitness project talks about some quick meal options which can help children have a good day ahead. In one of her posts on Facebook, Rujuta writes that when children wake up from an overnight fasting state, what you feed your child the first thing in the morning will decide how good their day goes and how well their growth is.

According to Rujuta, first meal of the day is especially important for children around puberty. This is because it sets the tone for hormonal harmony. What's more is their night's sleep is also dependent on how a child's starts with the day.

Also read: Did You Know These Foods Were Causing Cavities In Your Kids?

Here are some fuss-free nutritious options for your child to start his/her day:

In case of shortage of time where you child can only have a quick meal before leaving

1. Milk

You can give your child milk before leaving for school, but this is just in case your child likes the taste of milk. Ensure that the milk is full fat, locally sourced, without any malted or chocolate powders. In winter, you can serve the milk with jaggery or chyawanprash. In summer, you can give milk with sugar or gulkand or some homemade laddoo. Stay away from milk substitutes like almond milk, soya milk, etc.

2. Nuts and dried fruit

You can serve your child with what is popular known as nuts and dried fruit trail mix. You can make a nuts and dried fruit combo. Include almonds, pistachios, cashews and walnuts. Dried fruits that can be added include raisins, dates, apricots and dry dates. If your child is constipated, you can give him/her raisins soaked overnight. For girls on their periods, dried dates with ghee could also help.

Do not force feed your child and serve healthy foods for breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Does Your Child's Diet Include Ghee? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why You Need To Give Ghee To Your Kids

3. A fresh fruit

Opting for a local and seasonal fruit for your child can work wonders for his/her health. Banana is a fruit which can be served in all months. The ones which are currently in season include bor, chickoo, grapes and orange. Also, avoid the fruit which has travelled more than 150 kms to reach your plate and is packed in plastic.

Also read: Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

In case there is time for proper breakfast

1. You can serve your child hot and homemade traditional breakfast dishes like upma, idli, dosa, poha, parantha and dalia to name a few.

2. Anything which comes out from a packet must be avoided under all circumstances. This includes cornflakes, breakfast cereals, oats, juices, etc.

3. If your child has low immunity, ragi cooked in milk or water can be helpful.

4. If your child has a weak digestion or suffers from acidity or period issues, jowar or ragi flakes can help. You can either cook them in milk or roast them with ghee, salt and pepper.

Apart from the above food options, it is also important for the father to have some contribution in ensuring that the child eats properly, or in serving or while cooking. Parents should also ensure that kids above 7 years of pick their own bowl or plate, rinse them and put them back in the kitchen sink.

This 2019, let us all try to create a healthier and happier future for kids!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.