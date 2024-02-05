Working 9 To 5? Add These To Your Diet For Better Well-Being Amidst The Hustle

Eat roasted chana mid-afternoon or as a pre-lunch snack

Do you experience fatigue, tiredness, stress and irritability throughout the day? Well, your diet could be the culprit. It can be really hard for working professionals to follow a strict eating plan. Due to a busy routine, most working professionals neglect their health. Many often depend on ready-to-eat meals. As a result, frequent stomach issues, low energy levels, fatigue, poor concentration and a lot more. This can ultimately affect your efficiency at work and put you at a higher risk of several diseases. Here we've a list of foods and drinks that can help balance your 9-5 lifestyle with enhanced energy, better focus and improved overall health.

Healthy food and drinks for office

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of foods that 9-5 working professionals. "Balancing a busy 9-to-5 lifestyle can often lead to neglected meals and compromised health," she wrote in the caption of the post.

1. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a natural probiotic that can help keep gut-related issues at bay. It is also rich in whey protein. Drinking buttermilk as a mid-morning snack around 10-11 AM can help keep energy levels high and stable. It can also suppress hunger and keep you hydrated.

The nutritionist mentioned that buttermilk helps counteract dehydration which is often neglected during busy work hours.

2. Mint tea

Many commonly feel sleepy after having lunch. Drinking mint tea can help you avoid the afternoon slump. Mint tea can also digest the food consumed and prevent acidity.

If you are addicted to your office tea or coffee, switch to mint tea to prevent acidity. Mint tea uplifts your mood and supports gut health, promoting better focus.

3. Banana

A banana is highly nutritious and quite filling. It can be consumed as a mid-morning or an afternoon snack. Bananas can also help you curb sugar cravings. If you experience a loss of energy, eat a banana. It will maintain mental alertness and give you a quick, nutritious energy boost.

4. Roasted chana

Looking for a healthy snack for office? Eat roasted chana mid-afternoon or as a pre-lunch snack. The high fibre and protein content can provide sustained energy levels and promote satiety. It will prevent you from overeating and stabilize blood sugars.

5. Pistachios

Pistachios are loaded with healthy fats, protein and antioxidants. You can have some as a late-afternoon snack. It is a guilt-free snack that can offer you multiple health benefits.

"Don't let a packed schedule drain your energy. Embrace these tips to stay energized, focused, and heart-healthy. Your body (and your productivity) will thank you!" Batra mentioned.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.