From A Perfect Workout Snack To Managing Blood Pressure This Delicious Red Fruit Offers Incredible Health Benefits!

Including pomegranate in your diet could reduce the risk of several diseases.

The delicious red fruit pomegranate like many other fruits is very beneficial. The health benefits of this fruit are innumerable. It is nutrient-rich and loaded with vital vitamins and minerals. It is rich in fiber, folate, potassium, magnesium, vitamin C and vitamin K. Apart from that it is a good source of carbohydrate. Pomegranates help in preventing cancer; they are heart friendly, have aphrodisiac properties, help in reducing joint pain, lower blood pressure, prevent bacterial infections and are great as a workout snack. Some other benefits of the fruit include source of energy, aids in digestion, fights free radicals and supply the body with antioxidants and several vitamins.

Often called as the divine fruit, including pomegranate in your diet could reduce the risk of several diseases. Like many other fruits, you can easily include pomegranate in your diet. You can simply eating the whole fruit, add it to your smoothies, make a fresh juice or include them into salads and desserts.

Top 6 health benefits of pomegranates:

1. Heart health:

When cholesterol builds up in the arteries then it leads to several heart diseases. Pomegranate juice is higher in antioxidants when its seeds are crushed along with it. This helps clear the arteries of cholesterol and maintain a healthy heart. Even eating the full fruit will help flush your arteries of LDL which is bad cholesterol.

2. Reduce joint pain:

Arthritis is a chronic medical condition which is caused by severe joint inflammation. Pomegranates have antioxidants that help reduce inflammation. The fruit can show a significant decrease in collagen-induced arthritis. It is also a relief for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

3. Prevents cancer:

Rich in antioxidants and anti-tumor properties of the pomegranate seeds can help prevent cancer. The presence of punicic acid (omega-5 poly-saturated fatty acid) in pomegranate, targets breast cancer cells, killing them effectively. Pomegranates are also helpful in reducing the chances of prostate cancer in men. They inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells. Plant based chemicals present in the pomegranate seeds help protect the body from any cancerous cells.

4. Control blood pressure:

You should include pomegranates in your diet if you have high blood pressure. Blood pressure often leads to other heart diseases. However, pomegranate juice or pulp is a natural way to manage blood pressure.

5. Fights bacterial infections:

Several microorganisms around us are responsible for viral infections and diseases. Pomegranate seeds and juice have antibacterial properties that help stop viruses and also helps the dental cavity stay free from germs.

6. Workout snack:

Healthy carbohydrates are best before you go to the gym. Pomegranates contain a high amount of carbohydrates that will help retain the energy throughout your workout. Also, the dietary nitrates present in the pomegranate juice will help keep you energetic during an intense workout.

