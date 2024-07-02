Easy & Health Snacks to Curb Your Late-Night Cravings

These snacks are not only quick and easy to prepare but also offer various health benefits

It's normal to feel hungry before bed or crave a late-night snack. This can happen due to several reasons, such as having an early dinner, engaging in evening activities that increase your energy expenditure, or even due to hormonal fluctuations that affect hunger and satiety signals. Eating a small, healthy snack can help prevent waking up hungry in the middle of the night and support a better night's sleep. Read on as we list some healthy snacks you can have before bed to fight those midnight cravings.

10 Easy and healthy snacks to curb late-night cravings:

1. Greek yogurt with berries

Simply scoop some Greek yogurt into a bowl and top with fresh or frozen berries. Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps you feel full longer and supports muscle repair. Berries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, aiding digestion and boosting immune function.

2. Apple slices with peanut butter

Slice an apple and spread a bit of peanut butter on each slice and it will be ready in minutes. Apples provide fibre and vitamins, especially vitamin C. Peanut butter adds healthy fats and protein, which can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and provide long-lasting energy.

3. Carrot sticks with hummus

Chop carrots sticks and serve with a side of hummus. Carrots are low in calories and high in fibre and vitamins. Hummus provides protein and healthy fats from chickpeas and olive oil, promoting satiety and stable blood sugar levels.

4. Mixed nuts

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They also contain various vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and vitamin E, which support heart health and have anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Cottage cheese with pineapple

Cottage cheese is rich in protein and calcium, supporting bone health and muscle maintenance. Pineapple adds a sweet flavour along with vitamin C and digestive enzymes like bromelain.

6. Dark chocolate & almonds

Pair a few pieces of dark chocolate with a handful of almonds. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants known as flavonoids, which can improve heart health. Almonds provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, contributing to satiety and overall nutrient intake.

7. Banana with almond butter

Bananas offer potassium, which is crucial for heart health and muscle function. Almond butter provides healthy fats, protein, and magnesium, supporting overall health and helping to regulate blood sugar levels.

8. Cherry tomatoes and mozzarella

Cherry tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C and antioxidants like lycopene, which support immune health and reduce inflammation. Mozzarella provides protein and calcium, supporting bone health.

9. Oatmeal with almonds & honey

Oatmeal is high in fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which can help lower cholesterol levels. Almonds add protein and healthy fats, while honey provides a natural sweetness along with antioxidants.

10. Avocado toast

Avocado is packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals, including potassium. Whole-grain toast adds complex carbohydrates and additional fibre, promoting sustained energy and digestive health.

These snacks are not only quick and easy to prepare but also offer various health benefits, making them ideal choices to satisfy late-night cravings while supporting overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.