Certain midnight snacks can actually support a healthy metabolism if chosen wisely. While late-night eating often gets a bad reputation, the key lies in what and how much you eat. Nutrient-dense snacks that are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats can stabilise blood sugar, support muscle repair, and prevent metabolism from slowing down overnight. These kinds of snacks may also reduce the chance of overeating the next day and support a more balanced appetite. However, the portions should be small and not too calorie-dense, as overeating even healthy food can still disrupt metabolism and sleep. Keep reading as we share snacks you can snack on during midnight if you want to maintain a good metabolism.

10 Best midnight snacks if you want to maintain a good metabolism

1. Greek yogurt with berries

Greek yogurt is rich in casein protein, which digests slowly and helps with overnight muscle repair. Adding berries offers antioxidants and fibre, which support digestion and blood sugar control—keeping metabolism active without spiking insulin.

2. Almonds or walnuts

A small handful of nuts provides protein, fibre, and healthy fats all of which keep you feeling satisfied and prevent late-night blood sugar crashes. Magnesium in nuts also promotes better sleep, which is crucial for metabolic regulation.

3. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is high in protein and low in carbs, making it an ideal snack to prevent muscle breakdown overnight. Its slow-digesting protein helps keep metabolism stable while you sleep and curbs early-morning hunger.

4. Oatmeal with cinnamon

A small bowl of oatmeal offers complex carbs and fibre that stabilise blood sugar, while cinnamon may help regulate insulin sensitivity. It's a warm, satisfying snack that digests slowly and supports overnight metabolic processes.

5. Boiled egg

A simple boiled egg delivers high-quality protein and healthy fats with very few carbs. This keeps your metabolism from dipping too low overnight and helps maintain muscle mass—especially important if you're active or trying to lose weight.

6. Banana with peanut butter

Bananas provide potassium and natural carbs, while peanut butter offers protein and fat. This combo can help control blood sugar, relax muscles, and fuel your metabolism without overloading your system.

7. Hummus with carrot sticks

Hummus is packed with protein, fibre, and good fats. When paired with crunchy veggies like carrots, it becomes a low-calorie, high-satiety snack that fuels digestion and metabolic activity through the night.

8. Chia pudding

Made with almond milk and chia seeds, this snack is loaded with fibre, protein, and omega-3 fats. Chia absorbs water and expands, helping you feel full while also regulating digestion and fat metabolism.

9. Avocado on whole grain cracker

Avocados provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, while a whole grain cracker adds complex carbs. This combo supports steady blood sugar and promotes the burning of fat for energy during rest.

10. Protein smoothie

A small smoothie made with plant-based protein powder, almond milk, and a bit of flaxseed or spinach can be an excellent nighttime snack. It's light but nutrient-dense, supporting metabolism without interfering with sleep or digestion.

Incorporating these foods as a snack can be beneficial for your metabolism if you feel hungry before bed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.