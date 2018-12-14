Diabetics, Include These Protein-Rich Snacks In Your Diet Right Now!

Choosing healthy snacks can be a bit challenging if you are diabetic.

Highlights Snacking is not bad at all Eggs are considered as one of the best sources of protein A thick slice of cheese can be a perfect snack

Snacking is not bad at all. Just make sure you are snacking on healthy foods. In fact, some healthy snacks can keep you full for longer, energetic and help in weight loss. However, choosing healthy snacks can be a bit challenging if you are diabetic. One has to be a bit careful about foods that do not lead to high blood sugar levels. The key to choose healthy snacks is foods high in fiber, protein and healthy fats. These nutrients will help keep your blood sugar levels stable. At the same time it is also important to snack on nutrient-dense foods that promote overall health. To manage your blood sugar levels, diabetics need to be careful when it comes to unhealthy carbohydrates, including starches and sugary stuff.

Snacking is not bad at all.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Can Losing Weight Help Get Rid Of Diabetes? If You Are Diabetic, Here's How You Should Lose Weight

Top 5 snacks for diabetics:

1. Eggs:

"Eggs are considered as one of the best sources of protein. They can be incorporated in your diet in a variety of ways, making them one of the most versatile proteins out there. Eggs are not only rich in proteins, but are also known to have rich content of vitamin B-12, zinc, iron, selenium and vitamin A. One to two eggs can be incorporated in your daily diet, without having to worry about stacking on fats. And do not ditch the yolk; they are powerhouses of nutrients too," said nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

2. Nuts:

According to the Delhi-based nutritionist, "It's time to replace junk with these super healthy nuts and seeds. Seeds and nuts have nutrients that body which keep your body warm and healthy too. These seeds and nuts have vital fatty acids which have innumerable benefits. Eating peanuts, almonds and pistachio is an excellent way for people to boost the amount of protein in their diet."

Also read: Should Diabetics Take Insulin? Here's Everything You Should Know About Diabetes And Insulin

3. Cheese:

A thick slice of cheese can be a perfect snack. Cheese is rich in healthy fats, carbohydrates and the mineral calcium. Cheese can be incorporated into a healthy diet if you have diabetes. However, you should be mindful of the proportion and eat it in combination with other healthy foods.

A thick slice of cheese can be a perfect snack.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Protein shake or bar:

Proteins are extremely important for a healthy diet. They help you keep full and control your appetite. You can make a protein bar or a protein rich smoothie at home. Choose healthy ingredients like coconut, jaggery, seeds, oats, quinoa and nuts. For a protein smoothie you can go for full-fat milk or Greek yoghurt and mix it with some fresh fruits. This can be filling, refreshing and extremely nutritious at the same time.

5. Vegetable salad:

This is extremely simple to make. Just take some fresh green leafy vegetables like carrots, salad leaves, asparagus, broccoli, spinach and other vegetables. Mix it all in and your healthy snack is ready.

Also read: Is There A Connection Between Breakfast And Diabetes? Know More About It

(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.