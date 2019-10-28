Weight Loss Tips: 5 Underrated Health Benefits Of Eating Dinner Early

Early dinners can help in reducing insulin resistance, thus benefitting diabetics

It's a wrap for Diwali 2019 but the festivities are still not over yet as many people will celebrate Govardhan Puja today and Bhai Dooj tomorrow. Thankfully, you won't have to adhere to any more late-night parties and gatherings. Sleeping late at night and have late dinners can take a toll on your health. Thus, now may be the perfect time to inculcate the habit of having early dinners for good health, weight loss, good sleep and much more. Highlighting the importance of having early dinners is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on Instagram.

Early dinners: top reasons why they are important for you

For those who are trying to incorporate intermittent fasting in their lifestyle, having early dinners is an important step. Not only can it enable you to fast conveniently, it can also help you fast for a longer duration.

"We don't need to force ourselves to fast , if we eat earlier , we build an automatic solid fast. Fasting is one of the most powerful preventative and healing tools that kicks in the intelligence of our own body and mind to heal and protect us," writes Luke Coutinho in his post.

Besides, whether you are intermittent fasting or not, eating early dinners can provide you with a number of other health benefits as well.

Eating early dinners is an important step in intermittent fasting

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Reduces insulin resistance

Insulin resistance occurs when your body cells do not respond properly to insulin. Insulin resistance is the main cause of type 2 diabetes and eating early dinners can have a positive effect on insulin resistance.

2. Improved sleep

When you eat too late at night, it can make you experience acidity, gassiness and other signs of indigestion. However, eating early and light dinners can prevent these issues and help you sleep well at night. Your metabolism at its slowest at night. The body does not need energy-boosting foods and needs lesser calories at night. This is the reason why you must have light dinners.

Eating early dinners can improve your sleep quality

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lower inflammation

Inflammation is the root cause of numerous diseases and you must take appropriate steps to keep your inflammation level low. Luke Coutinho says that eating early dinners can help in reducing inflammation in your body.

4. Better digestion and improved gut health

Eating healthy and light dinners can be beneficial for your digestion. Eating early, sleeping on time, waking on time can help your body come in sync with its biological clock and improve digestion. Make sure there is a gap of at least 2 hours between your dinner time and bed time.

5. Fat loss

Early and light dinners and consuming lesser calories at night, sleeping well and healthy digestion can together promote fat loss and weight loss. If you are on a weight loss regime and have failed to achieve good results, then eating early dinners may help you.

Eating early dinners can help with fat loss

Photo Credit: iStock

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

