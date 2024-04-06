The 'Lambi List' Of Kareena Kapoor's Comfort Food And More: Instagram AMA Session

Kareena Kapoor keeps sharing her foodie moments on social media.

Kareena Kapoor is a true foodie. Period. From enjoying pizza with her Crew co-star Kriti Sanon to having wholesome breakfast with family, the actress always shares her foodilicious adventures with her social media family. On a fine Saturday afternoon, she hosted an "Ask Me Anything" session for her fans and followers on Instagram. Of course, there were food-related questions. A fan asked Kareena to share details about her comfort food. The question read, "What is your comfort food?" In an oh-so-relatable way, the star replied, "Bahut lambi list hai [The list is too long]." She continued by saying, "Pizza, khichdi, kadi chawal, biryani, goes on and on and on." Too good, Kareena, too good.

Kareena's friend Malaika Arora also dropped a foodilicious question. Malaika asked Kareena for a lunch date on Tuesday. To this, Kareena wrote, "Yesss Want Spaghetti Aglio E Alio."



Not just that, film producer Jay Shewakramani wanted to check, "Where is the champagne?" Kareena, in her signature style, said, "Waiting you for in my chiller."



When someone asked Kareena, "What is for khana aaj?" The actress uploaded a video featuring a Parsi spread, courtesy of Rhea Kapoor. We could spot chicken curry, okra fry, parsi dhansagh, papad, rice and more.

Take a look:

Want to try Kareena Kapoor's favourite dishes? Below are all the recipes:

1. Margherita Pizza

In this pizza, the base is topped with tangy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves. This classic Italian delight is loved by people all over the world. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chicken Pizza

This dish screams yummy from miles away. After all, it is topped with chunks of chicken, vegetables and melted cheese. Spread some barbecue sauce for a smoky twist. Recipe here.

3. Khichdi

The key ingredients for this comforting dish are rice and lentils. Cooked with spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander, this dish is served with ghee or curd. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Kadi Chawal

A staple in North Indian cuisine, kadi chawal features a tangy yoghurt-based curry paired with fluffy basmati rice. The curry is infused with spices like fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, creating a delightful contrast of flavours when paired with the simplicity of steamed rice. Detailed recipe here.

5. Biryani

A fragrant and indulgent dish, biryani is made using aromatic spices, tender meat (or vegetables), and long-grain basmati rice. Each layer of biryani is infused with flavours such as saffron, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom, creating a symphony of aromas that captivate the senses with every bite. Check out the recipe here.