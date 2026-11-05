Karan Johar Says He Uses LED Therapy Masks Every Sunday: Does It Really Boost Skin Health?

Karan Johar is hosting the last season of Koffee With Karan and his recent guests were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. During the rapid fire round of Kareena, Karan asked "a fashion fad or beauty trend which makes you cringe?" To this, she replied, "I don't get that infrared mask, it looks really scary." During this conversation, Karan revealed that he uses a LED face mask. He said, "I have it, every Sunday I put it on."

LED face masks have become popular additions to skincare routines. These masks claim that they can reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture and even help with acne. They deliver specific wavelengths of light to skin cells which is a treatment often called photobiomodulation. But does sitting with a glowing mask on your face really improve skin health, or is it another beauty trend driven by marketing? Read on to know more.

How Do LED And Infrared Masks Work?

LED masks give the skin specific wavelengths of visible or near-infrared light. Red light is used for skin rejuvenation, while blue light is used for acne. Near-infrared light can penetrate deeper into the skin and it is also being studied for its impact on ageing and skin repair.

The light influences cellular activity and may support processes that are involved in inflammation, collagen production and tissue repair. Unlike ultraviolet light, these treatments do not use UV radiation.

Can They Reduce Wrinkles And Fine Lines?

This is one area where there is some evidence. Red and near-infrared light may help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin texture and elasticity. A 2026 systematic review of eight studies involving 365 people found that at-home LED photobiomodulation was linked to improvements in wrinkles, skin texture, elasticity and the appearance of lines around the eyes. The researchers also reported that side effects were generally mild and temporary.

Do LED Face Masks Work On Acne?

LED masks may also help people with mild to moderate acne, particularly when they use blue or a combination of blue and red light. Blue light can target acne-causing bacteria, while red light may help reduce inflammation. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis found that at-home red and/or blue LED devices showed reductions in inflammatory and non-inflammatory acne lesions. Improvements were generally seen after several weeks of consistent use. However, these masks cannot treat every type of acne.

Does Infrared Therapy Have Extra Benefits?

Near-infrared light is often included in anti-ageing masks because it can penetrate deeper than visible red light. Research suggests that red and near-infrared wavelengths may support skin elasticity and other features that lead to healthy looking skin.

A recent clinical study of a home-use mask combining 630-nanometre red light and 850-nanometre near-infrared light showed improvements in signs such as skin radiance, pore appearance and crow's feet after eight weeks.

Are LED Face Masks Safe?

For most people, short-term use appears to be relatively safe. Some users may experience temporary redness, dryness, irritation or discomfort. The long-term effects of regular home use are still not fully understood. It is also important to follow the user instructions rather than assuming that longer or more frequent sessions will give faster results. People with certain skin conditions or those taking medicines that increase light sensitivity should speak to a dermatologist before using these devices.

So, Do These Masks Really Boost Skin Health?

LED masks are not a miracle treatment, but research suggests they can give you modest skin improvements when used correctly and consistently. Red and near-infrared light may help with signs of ageing, while blue and red light can be useful for mild acne.

It is important that you set realistic expectations from these masks. They work best as an addition to a basic skincare routine rather than a replacement for sunscreen, moisturiser or prescribed treatments. The quality and wavelength of the device also matter, so choosing a well-tested product is also crucial. More research is still needed to determine which devices, doses and treatment schedules work best for different skin types.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.