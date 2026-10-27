Dermatologist Reveals 4 Ways To Boost Collagen And Slow Signs Of Ageing

Collagen has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the skincare industry. Countless creams, supplements and treatments promise youthful-looking skin but how much do we really know about this protein? Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar breaks down the science behind collagen and how its production declines with age. She shares four ways to support it to slow down ageing.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gurveen says, "Collagen is the most misunderstood concept right now. Everyone is talking about it, everyone wants collagen but I don't think a layman really understands what collagen actually is."

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body. It gives us structure wherever it is present - skin, bones or tissues. It gives us that lift, elasticity, firmness and strength. Like many other things in the body, its quantity and production go down with age and we start noticing signs of ageing, sagging, laugh lines, wrinkles under the eyes.

Ways To Boost Collagen And Slow Signs Of Ageing

1. Skincare routine

A simple and effective anti-ageing skincare routine relies on key active ingredients like Vitamin C and retinoids to boost collagen and protect skin elasticity. "Four products with solid ingredients. Two to prevent collagen degradation, two to boost new collagen. Retinoids and peptides for new collagen, vitamin C and sunscreen to prevent collagen breakdown," Gurveen shares.

2. Eat enough protein

"Adequate protein gives the body amino acids it needs to make new collagen. Collagen supplements are not really useless but not magical either. It definitely improves skin hydration but the evidence for building new collagen is not very strong," she adds.

3. Lifestyle

You can boost natural collagen and slow ageing through daily lifestyle habits like eating a balanced diet, wearing sunscreen and getting enough sleep. "Strength training or weight lifting as part of your exercise routine has very strong evidence in boosting new collagen production,' the dermatologist explains.

4. Treatments

Microneedling is one of the best treatments for collagen remodelling. You can start as early as your twenties to both maintain and make new collagen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.