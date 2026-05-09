Just 20 Minutes Of Sports Can Help You Feel More Energetic, Says Nutritionist

We often think sports are only about fitness or weight loss. But the real change actually starts in your brain, even before your body begins to show results.

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, playing any sport for even 20 minutes can create a quick shift in how you feel mentally. She says it's like a “chemical party” inside your brain.

"Playing any kind of sport is one of the simplest ways to upgrade your biology," she captions her Instagram post.

The nutritionist explains that first, your body releases endorphins. These are natural chemicals that help reduce pain and give you a feel-good rush. That is why you start feeling better even if you weren't in the mood to play.

"Well, endorphins are your body's natural painkiller that creates a feel-good rush," she states.

Then comes dopamine, the chemical linked to motivation and reward. It helps you feel more driven and focused. This is also why, after playing, you often feel more productive. Third, serotonin also increases, which boosts your mood, reduces stress, and makes you feel calmer and emotionally balanced.

"All these changes together are the reason why after a quick game, you feel lighter, happier and clearer in your head," Nmami Agarwal explains.

The expert says she experiences this herself. Even on days when she feels low or tired, playing a game instantly changes her mood. She feels more energetic, her mind feels lighter, and things do not seem as overwhelming.

"I play regularly, and even on my lowest days, a good game shifts something instantly. The mind feels lighter, the body feels alive, and things don't seem as heavy anymore."

"Call it movement, call it therapy...I call it my “non-negotiable," she concludes.

Earlier, Nmami Agarwal also stressed the importance of giving at least 40 minutes to physical activity daily. "For the first 20 minutes, your body is just warming up. And it's only after 20 minutes that your body starts burning fat," she stated. Read all about it here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.