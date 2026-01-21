Is Mustard Oil Really Harmful For Heart Health? 3 Benefits And 3 Side Effects Explained

For generations, mustard oil has been the soul of the Indian kitchen. From the pungent aroma of a fish curry in Bengal to the tempered tadka in North Indian households, mustard oil is more than just a cooking medium; it is a cultural staple. However, a long-standing global debate has cast a shadow over this golden cooking liquid: Is mustard oil healthy at all or does it cause heart disease with prolonged use? While Western regulators like the Federal Drug Administration have historically labeled mustard oil 'for external use only,' since 2016, Indian studies often recommend mustard oil for its heart-protective properties. This leads to a critical question: Is mustard oil's reputation as being bad for heart health really hold up, or is it a misunderstood superfood? Let's find out what the studies say.

Is Mustard Oil Really Harmful For Heart Health?

The primary concern regarding mustard oil stems from its high content of erucic acid, a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid. In traditional varieties of mustard oil, erucic acid can account for 30% to 50% of the total fatty acid profile. Early animal studies conducted in the 1970s suggested that high consumption of erucic acid led to myocardial lipidosis, a condition where fat deposits accumulate in the heart muscle in laboratory rats.

Consequently, countries like the United States, Canada, and members of the European Union restricted the sale of mustard oil for edible purposes. However, recent research published in Nutrition Reviews (2025) highlights a paradoxical effect. Scientists argue that human metabolism processes erucic acid differently from rodents. Unlike rats, humans possess efficient enzymes to break down erucic acid, and no conclusive evidence has linked mustard oil consumption to heart lesions in humans despite centuries of use in Asia.

Scientific Findings On Mustard Oil

Despite the controversy, the nutritional composition of mustard oil is remarkably balanced. Studies like the Comprehensive Review on Therapeutic Properties of Mustard Oil and Olive Oil mentions that when mustard oil to olive oil, it is often citing its superior suitability for Indian cooking styles. Here is why:

Ideal Fatty Acid Ratio : Mustard oil has a low saturated fat content (approx. 12%) and is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

: Mustard oil has a low saturated fat content (approx. 12%) and is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Omega-3 and Omega-6 Balanc e: It contains an ideal ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids (roughly 6:5 or 1:2 in some varieties), which is crucial for reducing systemic inflammation and protecting heart health.

e: It contains an ideal ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids (roughly 6:5 or 1:2 in some varieties), which is crucial for reducing systemic inflammation and protecting heart health. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA): This essential omega-3 fatty acid found in mustard oil helps regulate cholesterol levels and prevents the buildup of arterial plaque.

3 Benefits Of Consuming Mustard Oil For Heart Health

The cardiological community in India has long defended mustard oil. A landmark study by the Harvard School of Medicine in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi found that using mustard oil as a primary cooking medium could reduce the risk of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) by up to 70%. Due to the following properties of mustard oil:

Lowers Bad Cholesterol (LDL): The high MUFA content in mustard oil helps clear "bad" cholesterol from the arteries, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis. High Smoke Point: Unlike many refined oils or extra virgin olive oil, mustard oil has a high smoke point (approximately 250°C). This means it does not break down into toxic compounds during deep-frying or high-heat sautéing, making it safer for the Indian kitchen. Blood Pressure Regulation: Regular consumption of mustard oil is associated with better blood vessel elasticity, which aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

3 Side Effects Of Mustard Oil

While mustard oil offers numerous benefits, it is not without risks. Excessive consumption or improper use can lead to side effects that consumers must be aware of, such as

Myocardial Lipidosis: While evidence in humans is sparse, high levels of erucic acid remain a concern for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions. Some 2025 studies suggest that heart patients should opt for Low Erucic Acid (TEZ) varieties of mustard oil if available. Skin Irritation: Topical application of mustard oil can cause erythema (redness) or blisters in individuals with sensitive skin or infants, due to the presence of allyl isothiocyanate. Dropsy: Historically, mustard oil adulterated with argemone oil has caused outbreaks of epidemic dropsy, leading to severe heart failure. It is imperative to buy only Food Safety Standards Association of India-certified, pure mustard oil.

Final Verdict: Mustard Oil For Heart Health

Mustard oil is not only safe but also potentially beneficial for heart health when consumed as part of a balanced diet. The harmful label originated from animal studies that do not directly translate to human physiology. However, moderation is essential, as there is too much of a good thing. The International Journal of Diabetes in Developing Countries recommends a daily intake of 15–20 ml of oil per person, ideally alternating between mustard oil and other healthy fats like ghee or sunflower oil to ensure a diverse fatty acid profile. It is considered ideal to rotate between multiple cooking oils to get the best health benefits of each, depending on your food preparations.

Mustard oil is a healthy cooking oil; the key lies in analyzing its quality and ensuring a regulated intake.

