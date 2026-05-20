How To Reset Circadian Rhythm, Your Body's Internal Biological Clock

The circadian rhythm, often referred to as the body's internal biological clock, is a complex system that regulates various physiological processes over a 24-hour cycle. It is the 24-hour internal clock running in your brain that cycles between sleepiness and alertness. This natural clock influences our sleep-wake cycles, hormone release, eating habits, and even body temperature. It responds primarily to light and darkness in your environment, which signal your body when it's time to be awake and when it's time to sleep. However, various factors can disrupt this finely-tuned system, leading to issues such as insomnia, chronic fatigue, and a range of other health problems.

Why should you focus on circadian rhythm?

Focusing on your circadian rhythm maximises daily energy, improves long-term health, and prevents chronic disease by aligning body functions with day and night. It can offer both immediate and long-term benefits:

Immediate daily benefits:

Better sleep

Sustained energy

Sharper focus

Better mood

Long-term benefits

Better metabolism and weight management

Strong immunity

Boosts heart health

Promotes hormonal balance

Factors that can disrupt your circadian rhythm

Several lifestyle choices and environmental factors can negatively impact your circadian rhythm:

1. Irregular sleep schedule

Frequently changing your sleep times or not getting enough sleep can confuse your internal clock. Shift work or erratic hours can also make it difficult for your body to adapt.

2. Excessive exposure to blue light

Blue light emitted from screens can interfere with the production of melatonin. Overexposure in the evening can trick your body into thinking it's still daytime.

3. Caffeine and alcohol consumption

Stimulants like caffeine can keep you awake, while alcohol may disrupt sleep cycles. Both can have a detrimental effect on your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

4. Lack of natural light exposure

Spending too much time indoors, especially without natural light, can hinder your body's ability to recognise when it's time to be alert or rest.

5. Stress and anxiety

Mental health plays a crucial role in regulating sleep. High levels of stress and anxiety can lead to difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.

Tips to reset your circadian rhythm

If you find that your circadian rhythm is out of sync, consider incorporating some of these practical strategies to help reset your body's internal clock.

1. Establish a consistent sleep schedule:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This consistency will help widen your sleep window and strengthen your internal clock.

2. Use natural light to your advantage

Bright, natural light exposure in the morning can help signal to your brain that it's time to be awake. Spend some time outdoors or open your curtains to let the sunlight in. In the evening, dim the lights to prepare your body for sleep.

3. Limit screen time before bed

Aim to turn off screens at least an hour before bedtime. If you must use electronic devices, consider using blue light filters or glasses that block blue light.

4. Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading, meditating, or taking a warm bath. This routine can help signal to your body that it's time to wind down.

5. Mind your diet

Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime. Instead, consider light snacks if you're hungry, and opt for foods that promote sleep, such as those rich in magnesium or tryptophan.

6. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity can help promote better sleep patterns and reduce stress. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days, but avoid vigorous activity close to bedtime.

By actively working to reset your circadian rhythm, you can improve your sleep quality, boost your energy levels, and enhance your overall health and well-being. To realign your circadian rhythm, it's essential to control your light exposure and maintain a strict 24-hour schedule. Many individuals observe significant changes in their internal clock after consistently following this approach for 3 to 7 days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.