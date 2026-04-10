Satellites And Space Mirrors Threaten Sleep And Ecosystems, Scientists Warn

Leading scientists have warned that proposals to launch reflective satellites and up to one million more spacecraft into low Earth orbit could seriously harm human health, wildlife and ecosystems worldwide, according to The Guardian.

Researchers representing around 2,500 scientists from more than 30 countries have written to the US Federal Communications Commission, which is considering two major proposals. Start-up Reflect Orbital wants to use mirror-equipped satellites to redirect sunlight on to specific areas of Earth at night, while SpaceX has applied to deploy up to one million satellites to form an orbital computing network for artificial intelligence workloads.

According to the news report, scientists warn that altering the natural light-dark cycle could interfere with biological clocks in humans and animals, disrupt migration in nocturnal species, affect seasonal patterns in plants and disturb marine phytoplankton, which underpin ocean food webs.

Professor Charalambos Kyriacou of the University of Leicester said: "This could have global implications for things like food security. Plants need the night. You cannot just get rid of it."

Ruskin Hartley of DarkSky International noted that existing satellites have already increased night sky brightness by roughly ten per cent, a figure set to rise substantially by 2035. He also warned that Reflect Orbital's moving beams of redirected sunlight could cause dangerous glare or blinding flashes if systems malfunction.

A letter signed by the presidents of the World Sleep Society and several other bodies stated that circadian disruption drives serious health consequences, adding: "The alternation of light and dark is one of the oldest organising principles of life on Earth."

Scientists are calling for a full environmental review before any approvals are granted. Reflect Orbital declined to comment. SpaceX did not respond.