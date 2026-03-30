How Fast Do You Walk? The 1-Minute Gait Test That Reveals Your True Biological Age

Walking, or rather how fast you walk, could be a clear indicator of how your body is functioning from the inside. The speed at which you are walking could be a signal that your bodily functions are being affected by how your brain is sending signals for movement. The correlation of mind and body is encoded in the rate of speed while walking, and a certain test could be used to figure out your true biological age. When it comes to biological age (meaning the age of your internal organs), it may differ from the age you have calculated since birth. There is a test specifically based on how fast you walk, as well as factors such as the length of your strides, which refers to the exact length of your leg movement while walking. In clinical settings, according to the research published in Scientific Reports, your walking speed could reveal more about your body than you may think.

What Is The 1-Minute Gait Test?

The 1-minute gait test involves walking a set distance that is designed according to the subject's stamina and daily routine. Typically, the set distance is for about 4 metres, where individuals are told to walk at a normal pace, and the time that is taken to cover the distance is measured. Gait speed is measured via metres per second (m/s) of the individual's ability to pace up and reduce their walk speed to draw an effective comparison.

The standard 4-metre gait speed test (4MGS) is divided into 2-metre acceleration and deceleration zones and is the most widely used clinical protocol to perform the age test.

The 1-minute gait test for walking to assess your biological age is a non-invasive test that can be simply performed in a clinical setting to help people get a better picture of their true biological age.

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Why Walking Speed Matters

Gait speed is a marker of your true biological age, as it is considered the sixth vital sign that can be tied to internal well-being. Your body's functioning can be externally assessed via your exact gait speed while walking, and it is directly tied to your heart health, how well your brain is functioning, and the overall mortality risk factor.

If your gait is slower than the baseline established, then your body may have muscle loss or be fragile, or you may have a neurological decline, which may be sending delayed signals to your body to perform the desired function.

This test is needed for older adults, as it can even indicate the fall risk that they might have, which is responsible for injuries that can impact the quality of their lives.

Biological Age vs. Chronological Age

Your biological age is the actual age of your organs and internal bodily systems based on your everyday lifestyle, physical activity levels, how well you sleep, and, at its core, your diet. These factors build your body's core foundation internally, and it can differ from your actual age. People who are disciplined and diligent with their day-to-day performance pay special attention to their internal well-being; hence, their biological age can be much younger than their chronological age that is determined from birth.

Gait speed is a true reflector of people's biological age and is more accurate than their appearance or age calculated from birth. As the body, starting from the brain, sends signals to the body to perform a desired function, it also releases endorphins, or feel-good hormones, when the physical activity is in sync with the body's requirements.

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Walking speed test that could reveal your true biological age (image is for representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

Gait Speed Norms By Age

Age is a major differentiator and can be responsible for the exact result achieved via the gait speed test. In the research published in the Scientific Reports, clinicians have established the following risk categories:

The baseline established is that a walking speed of less than or equal to 1.0 m/s is linked to better health outcomes and longevity, while speeds below 0.8 m/s indicate significantly increased health risks.

Low risk (>1.2 m/s) indicates a normal gait, which should make you maintain your current activity levels.

Moderate risk (1.0-1.2 m/s): This is slightly below average, and monitoring is suggested to improve your health outcomes.

At risk (0.8-1.0 m/s), this warrants clinical attention; one may benefit from strength and balance training regularly.

High risk (Less than or equal to 0.8 m/s). This has been established as the cutoff for many adverse health outcomes, and to remedy the situation, you need functional assessment and physical therapy as per your capacity and physical stamina.

Clinically, these are the exact age and corresponding gait speed results that can help you assess what you need for longevity.

Average gait speeds for healthy adults who are between 40 and 49 years are as follows:

Women: 1.39 m/s

Men: 1.43 m/s

For those aged 60 to 69 years, the difference in gait speed as per age is the following:

Women: 1.24 m/s

Men: 1.43 m/s

And for those between 80 and 89 years, the gait speed, as per gender, should be the following:

Women: 0.94 m/s

Men: 0.97 m/s.

These scores are what is considered healthy and what is concerning; that is why knowing your gait speed is essential.

Note: People who has had hormone therapy have varying gait speeds; it is important to consult a physician to get your exact gait speed levels personalised. This has been researched in the Maturitas journal and needs to be considered as a major factor.

How To Do The Test Yourself

To perform the gait speed test yourself, you need a stopwatch and a level walking area that can ensure you don't injure yourself while walking.

You also need at least two people, other than yourself, one to time the exact time of the gait speed test and the other to check your form during the test to get a more accurate representation.

Ensure you have eaten a light breakfast that can power your body movement for the test, and make sure it isn't too heavy to affect the results.

If you get tested clinically, then you can get a more accurate picture of your biological age, as human errors are possible, as the stopwatch readings or the form while performing the test can differ.

Improving Your Gait Speed

If you find yourself, after assessment, having a deficient gait speed while walking, then you need to revise your current physical activity plan. You can benefit from the following:

Performing daily exercises like strength-building, stretching, and mobility-improving exercises can improve your gait speed over a period of time.

You need to enhance your daily physical stamina by walking regularly, doing resistance training, and balancing work accordingly.

Your diet plays a central role in your current gait speed, as the brain and body function on the fuel it receives.

This research makes gait speed while walking an important health assessment factor. You need to get your walking speed monitored in your annual health check-ups to stay up-to-date on your biological age.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.