AIIMS-Trained Doctor Shares His 3 Go-To Vegetables For Liver Health

Liver health often gets ignored until something goes wrong. Most people focus on weight, digestion, or sugar levels, but the liver quietly handles a lot in the background. It helps process nutrients, filters toxins, supports metabolism, and plays a big role in overall energy levels.

The good part? Small food choices can support your liver daily. You do not always need complicated diets or extreme detox plans. Simple vegetables, eaten regularly, can make a difference over time.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, has dropped a post on Instagram sharing three vegetables he eats every week for liver health. His picks are simple, accessible and backed by how they work inside the body.

Here is a breakdown.

3 Vegetables That Support Liver Health

1. Beetroot

Dr Sethi starts with beetroots, which are rich in compounds called betalains. These give beetroot its deep red colour. He explains that these compounds help reduce oxidative stress in the body. Lower oxidative stress means less strain on the liver and better overall function.

2. Broccoli (and other cruciferous veggies)

Next is broccoli. It contains sulforaphane, a compound that supports the liver's natural detox pathways. In simple terms, it helps your liver do its job better. If broccoli is not your favourite, he suggests similar options like cabbage or cauliflower. They offer similar benefits and are easier to include in everyday meals.

3. Bitter gourd (Karela)

The last one might surprise some people. Bitter gourd is known for its role in managing blood sugar. Dr Sethi points out that it helps improve insulin sensitivity. This is important because insulin resistance is one of the key reasons behind fatty liver. Supporting insulin function can indirectly support liver health, too.

As Dr Sethi highlights, these are not “magic” foods. But including them regularly can support your liver over time. It's more about consistency than quick fixes. You do not need to overhaul your diet overnight. Start small. Add one or two of these vegetables to your weekly meals. Your liver will thank you for it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.