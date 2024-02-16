Here's Why People Have Trouble Following A Workout Routine & How To Combat That

Find a workout buddy or join a fitness community to help you stay accountable and motivated

Working out regularly is important for good health. It not only helps boost our physical and mental health but also helps improve our mood for the day. However, many factors can lead to you missing your workouts. In this article, we discuss reasons why people may have trouble following a workout routine and some strategies to overcome these obstacles.

10 Reasons why you may have trouble following a workout routine:

1. Lack of motivation

It can be hard to stay motivated every single day. While it is okay to take a break once in a while, it is imp to power through and motivate yourself to show up daily. Find a form of exercise that you enjoy and consider setting achievable goals to keep yourself motivated.

2. Lack of time

Lack of free time in the routine can cause you to deprioritise your workout routine. Prioritize your daily tasks and schedule your workouts like any other important appointment. Consider shorter, high-intensity workouts if you have limited time.

3. Lack of knowledge

If you are new to gym, swimming dancing, etc., it can be difficult to learn how to inculcate them into your routine for better health. Seek guidance from a fitness professional to develop a tailored workout plan and learn proper exercise techniques.

4. Fear of injury

If you are new to a workout technique, it can be scary. Start with low-impact activities and gradually progress. Warm up before exercising and don't forget to cool down and stretch afterward.

5. Lack of support

Working out alone can be boring and can lead you to skipping days. Find a workout buddy or join a fitness community to help you stay accountable and motivated.

6. Overcoming plateaus

Plateaus mean getting stuck at a certain weight. This can be discouraging and lead you to skip days. Vary your workouts, incorporate new exercises, increase intensity, or seek advice from a professional to overcome plateaus and keep progressing.

7. Weather conditions

Rains, cold weather, or extremely hot weather can all lead to laziness or wanting to skip a workout. Have alternative indoor workout options or invest in appropriate gear for outdoor activities in different seasons.

8. Financial constraints

Being unable to afford a gym membership or workout class should not stop you from working on yourself. Explore low-cost or free workout options, such as bodyweight exercises, home workouts, or outdoor activities like walking or running.

9. Mental and emotional barriers

Address underlying mental health issues, like anxiety or depression, through professional help and find ways to de-stress, such as practicing mindfulness or yoga.

10. Lack of consistency

Being consistent is essential to a better workout routine. Start with small, achievable goals and gradually increase exercise frequency over time. Prioritise consistency over intensity, and remember that every workout counts, no matter how short or low-intensity.

Remember, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting or significantly changing your exercise routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.