Delhi AQI And Heart Health: Can Pollution Be Dangerous For You Even If You Don't Have A Lung Disease?

Delhi-NCR continues to reel under heavy pollution, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 311 in the morning (November 10), placing it in the 'very poor' category. Several areas were much closer to the severe range, which is between 401-500. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 400, while Pusa recorded 398 and NSUT Jaffarpur 384. The situation comes days after Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years on November 8. The following day, the AQI remained as high as 371 at 10 am, with thick smog and fog covering the city.

Most people think polluted air causes coughing, breathing difficulty and other lung problems, however, that's not entirely true. Tiny pollutants, especially fine particulate matter such as PM2.5, can travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. From there, they can trigger inflammation and cause other changes that affect the blood vessels and heart.

This means that even people without asthma, COPD or another known lung disease should not think that high pollution is harmless for them. Studies have linked both short- and long-term exposure to air pollution with a higher risk of heart attacks, stroke, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems.

How Does Air Pollution Affect Heart Health?

1. It can trigger inflammation in the body

Fine particles can enter the body through the lungs and lead to inflammation. This inflammation can affect blood vessels and may contribute to changes that increase cardiovascular risk. Long-term exposure has also been linked to the development and progression of atherosclerosis, wherein plaque builds up inside the arteries.

2. It can affect blood vessels

Pollution can interfere with the normal functioning of the blood vessel lining which is known as the endothelium. When blood vessels can't widen and respond normally, it can affect circulation. Studies have also found that short-term exposure to fine particles can increase blood pressure, adding another strain on the cardiovascular system.

3. It may increase the risk of blood clots

Air pollution can also affect the body's clotting mechanisms. This matters because a blood clot can block blood flow to the heart or brain which can eventually result in a heart attack or stroke. The American Heart Association says that exposure to pollution can lead to thrombosis, or abnormal blood clot formation.

4. It can raise the risk of heart attack

A sudden rise in pollution can cause trouble for vulnerable people. Studies have linked short-term exposure to particulate pollution with an increased risk of myocardial infarction which is commonly known as a heart attack. The risk is high among people who already have cardiovascular disease but exposure can also affect people without a diagnosed heart condition.

5. It can affect the heart's rhythm

Pollution may also impact the heart's electrical activity. Studies have linked particle exposure to an increased risk of abnormal heart rhythms, or arrhythmias. This is important for older adults and people who already have heart disease. However, cardiovascular effects are not limited only to these people.

6. It can increase stroke risk

The heart and brain are closely connected through the blood vessels, hence, damage to the cardiovascular system can also affect the brain. Higher exposure to particulate pollution has also been linked to an increased risk of stroke. Pollution-related inflammation, changes in blood pressure and effects on clotting add to this risk.

7. Long-term exposure can contribute to heart disease

The problem is not limited to days when the AQI suddenly becomes very high. Repeated exposure to polluted air over months and years can lead to processes that can cause cardiovascular disease, including atherosclerosis. The World Health Organization says that air pollution is an important environmental risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

When air quality is extremely poor, reducing unnecessary outdoor exposure can be beneficial. People can avoid strenuous outdoor exercise during peak pollution periods, keep windows closed when outdoor air quality is particularly bad and use air purifiers where possible. Those with heart or lung conditions should follow their doctor's advice and seek medical attention if they develop any symptom. It is important to note that air pollution is not just a lung problem. Even when breathing symptoms are absent, the particles in polluted air can affect blood vessels, inflammation, clotting and the heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.