Want Stronger And Shinier Hair? Follow These Oiling Tips From A Dermatologist

Oiling has been a part of hair care routines for years, but are you sure you are doing it the right way? While applying oil can help keep your hair soft, shiny and healthy, the wrong method can cause problems for your scalp. From picking the right oil to knowing how much to apply and how long to leave it on, every small step matters.

To help people avoid making any kind of mistakes, Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar recently shared do's and don'ts of hair oiling.

On Instagram, the health expert advised people who have severe forehead acne to avoid applying hair oil, as it can make the problem worse. She also suggested using only enough oil to cover the hair strands instead of soaking them completely. Using too much oil means you may need to wash your hair with more shampoo and it reduces the benefits of oiling.

Dr Garekar explained that keeping oil on your hair overnight does not give any extra benefits. Leaving it for two to three hours is enough to get its benefits. Sleeping with oil can also lead to dirt on the scalp, forehead pimples and dirty pillow covers.

She further suggested combining coconut oil and grapeseed oil with a few drops of rosemary oil. She added that seeing extra hair fall during washing after oiling is normal, as loose hair falls out during the process.

Dr Garekar had earlier shared some better ways to deal with skin and hair problems instead of depending on home remedies. For hair growth, she doesn't advise using onion juice as there is no proper proof that it helps hair growth. She suggested hair serums with Redensyl, Capixyl and Procapil.

For pimples, she warned that applying toothpaste can irritate the skin and make healing slower. She recommended hydrocolloid pimple patches, which absorb pus and protect the affected area. She asked people to avoid lemon juice for removing suntan as it can harm the skin.

For dandruff, she advised against applying coconut oil as it can increase fungal growth. Shampoos with ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione or selenium sulfide can be used. She added that for oily skin individuals, multani mitti has only short term results. BHA-based toners can help control extra oil, clear blocked pores and reduce pimples.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.