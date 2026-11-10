From 'BrainFlow' To 'Entropy': The Debate Over Deepinder Goyal's Temple Device Explained

Deepinder Goyal's Temple wearable has attracted considerable attention for its unusual design and even more unusual claims about what it can track. The device is worn on the side of the head and it uses light-based sensors to collect physiological signals. The device claims to measure two major parameters - BrainFlow and Entropy. Deepinder has said that Temple can continuously track changes related to blood flow around the brain and give users insights into how their body is working. The device is priced at Rs 85,000 and pre-orders for the same opened on November 1.

But the device has also triggered questions from doctors and health experts. These are particularly about whether signals detected at the temple can actually tell us what is happening inside the brain. Goyal has defended the device and, in a recent post on X addressed to doctors, said Temple is a fitness and AI device rather than a medical device. He also said more validation is coming. So, what exactly has Goyal claimed about Temple over the past several months, and what do doctors say about those claims? Here, take a look at the timeline.

January 2026: Temple Linked To Brain Blood Flow And Ageing

One of the earliest waves of attention around Temple came when Goyal was seen wearing the device. The device was described as an experimental health-tech wearable that could monitor cerebral blood flow in real time. It was also linked to Goyal's interest in the Gravity Aging Hypothesis. The idea suggests that gravity's long-term effect on circulation may play a role in brain ageing.

At this stage, doctors raised an important question: can a device attached to one point on the head accurately represent blood flow throughout the brain?

June 2026: Temple Measures Entropy

The focus shifted from BrainFlow to another measurement called Entropy. Goyal described Entropy as a new physiological metric which aims to record how hard the body is working to sustain itself. The score ranges from 1 to 250, with lower readings associated with deeper rest and higher readings with higher physical or physiological strain. According to reports, factors such as exercise, sleep, stress, food, caffeine and meditation can have an impact on the score.

This was important because Entropy was being described as more than another conventional fitness score. It was described as a new way of understanding the body's physiological state. However, neurologists pointed out that showing a number that changes during exercise or stress is not enough to establish that it measures a specific biological process.

October 2026: Temple Moves Towards Sales

On October 21, Goyal announced that Temple Batch 01 pre-orders would open on November 1. He said that each of these devices would be handmade and delivered within three months.

Temple was also presented as a wearable that could help users understand how their bodies respond to physical activity, mental stress, sleep and recovery. The device also continued to track BrainFlow, which Goyal described as tracking changes associated with blood flow to the brain.

November 1: Temple Pre-Orders Begin

Temple officially opened for pre-orders on November 1 at Rs 85,000. The device's two prominent measurements were BrainFlow and Entropy. While BrainFlow was linked to changes in blood circulation, Entropy measures the physiological workload.

November 5: Goyal Addresses Doctors

As criticism from doctors grew, Goyal posted a message on X addressed to "concerned Indian doctors". He argued that Temple should not be viewed as a medical device and said the company had not claimed that it could diagnose or prevent disease. He wrote that "Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device" and said it was not intended to replace a doctor's advice.

Goyal also defended the research process behind Temple. He said the company had spent around $30 million building it, including about $20 million of his own money, and argued that further validation would become available. He also said, "We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer-reviewed publications, and they are coming up."

Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026

November 8: Goyal Says BrainFlow Is Not The Main Point

Goyal subsequently clarified another important part of the Temple story. According to his posts, "The main point of Temple is NOT Brain Flow." He said BrainFlow studies were among the first studies being released, but added that the main focus of the product was actually Entropy.

This is important because much of the discussion around Temple was centred on whether it could measure blood flow inside the brain.

What Doctors Say About The Temple Device

Dr Vinit Banga, Director - Neurology, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Neurology), said the Temple wearable is designed to be worn around the temple area of the head and collect information about selected physiological signals.

"Depending on the technology used by the device, it could monitor brain activity, temperature, movements, sleep or any other physiological signal," Dr Banga said. The data collected by such a device could help users understand their physiological state and notice changes in it over time. However, he stressed that collecting health data and diagnosing a medical condition are two different things. "A wearable device might alert a person about some unusual patterns or readings that exceed the normal limits, however, this does not mean that it could detect and diagnose a disease," he said.

Dr Banga also clarified that the Temple device should not be considered equivalent to an EEG machine. "The device is not an EEG machine and does not measure electrical activity in the brain," he said. This means its readings cannot be used on their own to diagnose conditions such as stroke, brain haemorrhage, dementia, epilepsy or other neurological disorders.

At the same time, he said the technology is medically interesting because of its attempt to explore continuous monitoring of brain circulation. However, he cautioned that its accuracy and usefulness for diagnosing specific diseases would need to be established through independent clinical research.

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