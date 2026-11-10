New AIIMS OPD Consultations Jump Nearly 3-Fold To 1.45 Crore In 2025-26: Government

The new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) have recorded more than 6 crore Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations over the past five years, the government said on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cumulative OPD consultations at the new AIIMS stood at around 6.01 crore between 2021-22 and October 2026.

The government said the achievement reflects the expanding reach of these institutions and their contribution to bringing affordable tertiary healthcare closer to people in different regions.

"The growing utilisation of these institutions is reflected in the year-wise OPD figures. Consultations increased from 50.03 lakh in 2021-22 to 77.95 lakh in 2022-23 and 100.52 lakh in 2023-24, reaching 129.98 lakh in 2024-25 and 144.96 lakh in 2025-26," the ministry stated.

"During 2026-27, the new AIIMS recorded 97.41 lakh OPD patients till October 2026. The cumulative figures across these years amount to approximately 6.01 crore," it added.

The utilisation of the new AIIMS network has grown consistently over the years. OPD consultations increased from 50.03 lakh in 2021-22 to 77.95 lakh in 2022-23 and further to 100.52 lakh in 2023-24.

The figure rose to 129.98 lakh in 2024-25 before reaching 144.96 lakh in 2025-26. During the current financial year, the institutions have already recorded 97.41 lakh OPD visits up to October 2026.

The government has been expanding the AIIMS network under PMSSY to address regional disparities in access to quality tertiary healthcare while also strengthening medical education and research infrastructure.

Of the 22 new AIIMS approved under various phases of the scheme, 18 are currently fully functional, the ministry noted.

These institutions provide a wide range of services, including OPD and inpatient care, emergency and trauma treatment, diagnostic facilities, medical education and research.

The ministry said the new AIIMS have also expanded opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate and nursing education while developing specialised clinical facilities and advanced healthcare services.

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